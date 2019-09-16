M. Night Shyamalan Sets Two New Films at Universal

M. Night Shyamalan will write and direct two new movies at Universal Pictures, the studio announced Monday. The currently untitled thrillers will be released in theaters on Feb. 26, 2021 and Feb. 17, 2023, respectively.

“M. Night Shyamalan continues to create exciting, highly original stories that keep global audiences on the edge of their seats,” Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said in a statement. “There is no one like him: he is a master filmmaker working at the height of his powers, and we are honored that he has once again chosen Universal to be the home for his next two incredible projects.”

Shyamalan, best known for supernatural thrillers such as “The Sixth Sense,” “Signs” and “The Village,” recently teamed with Universal on “Glass.” That film, a crossover with Shyamalan’s 2000 cult favorite “Unbreakable” and his 2016 hit “Split,” generated nearly $250 million worldwide. He independently financed “The Visit,” “Split” and “Glass” for a combined $35 million and will self-finance his next two movies as well, meaning more cash in the bank for Shyamalan if the projects become box office successes. Shyamalan and his signature supernatural plot twists have grossed more than $3.3 billion globally.

“There are wonderful studios out there, but Universal has made it a mandate to release original films,” Shyamalan said. “They are the best at finding an audience for new stories with unexpected tones. I believe original films are crucial to the longevity of the theatrical experience. I am so excited to be working with them again and bringing new stories to the movie screen for years to come.”

Up next, Shyamalan is working on “Servant,” a 10-episode psychological thriller that is set to debut on AppleTV Plus.