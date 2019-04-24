Lionsgate Hires Former Warner Bros. Exec Lynn Whitney

Lionsgate announced Wednesday that Lynn Whitney will become head of worldwide paid media, partnerships, promotions and consumer products. Whitney was formerly the executive VP of worldwide media at Warner Bros.

In her new role, Whitney will build out media campaigns for movies like Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron’s romantic comedy “Long Shot.”

“I am tremendously excited and honored to be a part of the new marketing team Lionsgate is assembling,” Whitney said in a statement. “I love the creative, entrepreneurial and innovative spirit of Lionsgate and more than anything, I love the group [president of worldwide marketing Damon Wolf] is putting in place, bringing so many unique voices to the table. There is an electricity and camaraderie here that I have not felt since the days when I was a member of the start-up team that launched Fox Broadcasting. This feels like something different and very unique.”

Wolf said, “Let’s face it, in our world, Lynn Whitney is the lead singer of the media rock band. Having this rock star join our group at this critical time is a kick ass coup and huge asset for Lionsgate as we reimagine this division and implement strategies that will challenge the norm. The only way to really do things differently, is to have a Wonder Woman like Lynn, who has seen every way it’s been done before. Being a true pioneer implementing data with media strategy, I can’t think of a more perfect person to boldly and aggressively lead Lionsgate’s data-first media initiatives. Including partnerships, promotions and consumer products under her leadership, Lynn will be a strong voice of change developing innovative new ways to effectively and efficiently utilize media through this highly visible and crucial trio of marketing capabilities.”

Whitney will work on global marketing for the upcoming films: “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” “Angel Has Fallen,” “Rambo: Last Blood,” “Midway,” “Knives Out,” “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” sequel, and an untitled Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie project.