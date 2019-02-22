×
Luke Wilson Joins ‘Zombieland’ Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Luke Wilson is set to join the ensemble of the upcoming “Zombieland” sequel, sources tell Variety.

Wilson will star alongside Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin in “Zombieland 2.” As previously reported, Zoey Deutch, Thomas Middleditch, and Rosario Dawson are also boarding the cast.

In the sequel, the zombie slayers must face off against new kinds of living dead that have evolved since the first movie, as well as new human survivors. They have to also deal with the growing pains of their own makeshift family.

It’s unknown who Wilson will be playing in the pic.

Original “Zombieland” filmmaker Ruben Fleischer, who most recently helmed Sony’s “Venom,” is returning to direct the follow-up. He is re-teaming with original writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, known for their work on both “Deadpool” movies. The sequel is currently in production and will be released this October, on the 10th anniversary of the first film.

Wilson can next be seen opposite Ansel Elgort in John Crowley’s “The Goldfinch,” as well as the independent feature “The Swing of Things.” Wilson co-starred in the comedy “The Skeleton Twins” with Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig, and Reed Morano’s “Meadowland.”

He is repped by CAA.

