×

Luke Wilson’s Sports Drama ‘12 Mighty Orphans’ Adds Jake Austin Walker (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jake Austin Walker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Thruline Entertainment

Newcomer Jake Austin Walker is set to join Luke Wilson in the sports drama “12 Mighty Orphans.”

The film from director Ty Roberts also stars Martin Sheen and Robert Duvall. Lane Garrison is adapting the script, which is based on the book by Jim Dent.

Walker will play one of the 12 orphans in the pic. Vinessa Shaw and Wayne Knight are also on board.

Based on a true story, the movie follows Rusty Russell (Wilson), who turns a scrawny group of underdog, castoff orphans into a team of fierce warriors that leaves their opponents bewildered and battered. Against all odds, the youngsters become one of the toughest football teams in Texas. They begin with nothing, yet Russell’s innovative offense helps lead them to the state playoffs.

The pic is produced by Michael De Luca, Angelique De Luca, Brinton Bryan and Houston Hill. Hill acquired the rights through Santa Rita Film Co. and Bryan arranged financing with his Greenbelt Films banner.

Walker is also attached to the DC Universe series “Stargirl.” He is repped by Thruline Entertainment, Abrams Artist Agency and Morris Yorn.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Joker Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

    Box Office: Villains Face Off Again as 'Joker' and 'Maleficent' Battle for First Place

    Despite three new nationwide releases, domestic box office charts look to be dominated by holdovers — Warner Bros.’ “Joker” and Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — during the last weekend in October. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” debuted last weekend with $36 million in North America, enough to dethrone “Joker” after the super-villain origin story’s back-to-back [...]

  • Yasushi Shiina

    Tokyo Market is Finding New Strengths, Says Yasushi Shiina

    Clouds on the global economic horizon and disruption to the scheduling of the event, have done little to dampen the interest of foreign visitors to TIFFCOM, Japan’s biggest film and TV market. Especially those from China, says market head, Yasushi Shiina. The market is again running at the Sunshine City shopping, entertainment and business complex [...]

  • "Weathering With You" directed by Makoto

    Toho Unveils Dual Media Romance 'Love Me, Love Me Not' at Tokyo Market

    Japan’s biggest film company, which produces, distributes and exhibits its own product in partnership with leading media companies, Toho has brought a line-up to TIFFCOM full of present and future hits. The biggest is “Weathering with You,” the love story animation by Makoto Shinkai that surpassed the $100 million mark only a month after its [...]

  • Hit Me Anyone One More Time

    TIFFCOM: Pony Canyon Saddles up FujiTV's Smash 'Hit Me Anyone'

    One of Japan’s five major broadcast networks, Fuji TV has also been a pioneer and leader among the networks in feature film production. This year at TIFFCOM long-time partner Pony Canyon is representing Fuji TV films that have recently hit number one at the Japanese box office. Among the hottest, with three straight weeks atop [...]

  • Martin Scorsese Avengers

    Are Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola Right About Marvel? (Column)

    If you want to shoot holes in the comments that Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola made recently about Marvel movies (Scorsese: “That’s not cinema”; Coppola: “Martin was being kind when he said it wasn’t cinema. He didn’t say it was despicable, which is what I say”), then go right ahead, because they’ve practically handed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad