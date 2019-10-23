Luke Wilson’s Sports Drama ‘12 Mighty Orphans’ Adds Jake Austin Hardy (EXCLUSIVE)

Newcomer Jake Austin Hardy is set to join Luke Wilson in the sports drama “12 Mighty Orphans.”

The film from director Ty Roberts also stars Martin Sheen and Robert Duvall. Lane Garrison is adapting the script, which is based on the book by Jim Dent.

Hardy will play one of the 12 orphans in the pic. Vinessa Shaw and Wayne Knight are also on board.

Based on a true story, the movie follows Rusty Russell (Wilson), who turns a scrawny group of underdog, castoff orphans into a team of fierce warriors that leaves their opponents bewildered and battered. Against all odds, the youngsters become one of the toughest football teams in Texas. They begin with nothing, yet Russell’s innovative offense helps lead them to the state playoffs.

The pic is produced by Michael De Luca, Angelique De Luca, Brinton Bryan and Houston Hill. Hill acquired the rights through Santa Rita Film Co. and Bryan arranged financing with his Greenbelt Films banner.

Hardy is also attached to the HBO Max series “Stargirl.” He is repped by Thruline Entertainment, Abrams Artist Agency and Morris Yorn.