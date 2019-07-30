Luisa Leschin to Receive Norman Lear Writer’s Award at Imagen Awards

Luisa Leschin is this year’s recipient of the Imagen Awards’ annual Norman Lear Writer’s Award.

“Luisa Leschin’s work with her-highly successful play, “Latins Anonymous,” to her success as co-executive producer for beloved shows such as “George Lopez,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “East Los High,” and now “Mr. Iglesias,” serve as examples of her creative talent and leadership,” said Helen Hernandez, president and founder of the Imagen Foundation.

Leschin executive-produced the Netflix original show “Mr. Iglesias” — a multi cam series that follows a public high school teacher who works at his alma mater — and has appeared in a number of film and television shows including “Saturday Night Fever,” “True Confessions,” “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Love Boat,” “ER,” “Quincy,” “Falcon Crest” and “Hill St. Blues.”

“Norman Lear is a towering legend in the entertainment industry having created some of Hollywood’s most ground-breaking sitcoms,” Leschin said. “He has inspired every writer to think beyond the norm and is someone I have always looked up to. I’m beyond honored.”

The Norman Lear Writer’s Award celebrates leaders in the entertainment world who have worked toward increasing diversity in all aspects of the industry. Past recipients include Gloria Calderon Kellett, Peter Murrieta, John Leguizamo, Fred Armisen, and Roberto Orci.

The 34th Annual Imagen Awards will take place Aug. 10th at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.