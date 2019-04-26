‘Aquaman’ Actor Ludi Lin Joins Spike Lee-Produced ‘Son of the South’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ludi Lin is set to join Barry Alexander Brown’s civil rights-era drama “Son of the South,” which has Spike Lee attached as an executive producer along with Brown.

Based on Bob Zellner’s autobiography “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek” and written by Brown, the civil rights era drama follows the true-life story of Zellner, an Alabama native and the grandson of a Birmingham Klansman who is pulled into the very center of the civil rights movement. The spring and summer of ’61 challenged the 22-year-old to rethink his beliefs as he witnessed the heroism of John Lewis during the Montgomery Freedom Riders riot in May of that year. Inspired by the people whose paths he crossed, invigorated by the courage of local black high school students marching to protest the murder of tenant farmer Herbert Lee, and outraged that a man could be killed with impunity for the crime of attempting to register to vote, Zellner’s is a story of transformation.

Lin plays Derek Ang, an Asian-American who gives himself to the Freedom Movement in the Deep South and ends up fighting racism alongside the Freedom Riders.

Colin Bates of Lucidity Entertainment, Stan Erdreich of River Bend Pictures, Eve Pomerance, Bill Black and David Kang are producing the project.

His recent credits include playing Murk in DC’s box office hit “Aquaman,” the black Power Ranger in Lionsgate’s “Power Rangers” and Netflix’s upcoming limited series “The Ghost Bride.” He is repped by CAA.