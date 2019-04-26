×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Aquaman’ Actor Ludi Lin Joins Spike Lee-Produced ‘Son of the South’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ludi Lin Son of the South
CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ludi Lin is set to join Barry Alexander Brown’s civil rights-era drama “Son of the South,” which has Spike Lee attached as an executive producer along with Brown.

Based on Bob Zellner’s autobiography “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek” and written by Brown, the civil rights era drama follows the true-life story of Zellner, an Alabama native and the grandson of a Birmingham Klansman who is pulled into the very center of the civil rights movement. The spring and summer of ’61 challenged the 22-year-old to rethink his beliefs as he witnessed the heroism of John Lewis during the Montgomery Freedom Riders riot in May of that year. Inspired by the people whose paths he crossed, invigorated by the courage of local black high school students marching to protest the murder of tenant farmer Herbert Lee, and outraged that a man could be killed with impunity for the crime of attempting to register to vote, Zellner’s is a story of transformation.

Related

Lin plays Derek Ang, an Asian-American who gives himself to the Freedom Movement in the Deep South and ends up fighting racism alongside the Freedom Riders.

Colin Bates of Lucidity Entertainment, Stan Erdreich of River Bend Pictures, Eve Pomerance, Bill Black and David Kang are producing the project.

His recent credits include playing Murk in DC’s box office hit “Aquaman,” the black Power Ranger in Lionsgate’s “Power Rangers” and Netflix’s upcoming limited series “The Ghost Bride.” He is repped by CAA.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Film

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Box Office: 'Avengers: Endgame' Heads for Monster $300 Million U.S. Opening

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” is heading for a record-shattering opening weekend of about $300 million in North America, early estimates showed on Friday. The fourth and final “Avengers” opened astronomically in North America with a record $60 million from Thursday night previews. It’s expected to take in another $80 million on Friday. One estimate placed “Avengers: [...]

  • Ludi Lin Son of the South

    'Aquaman' Actor Ludi Lin Joins Spike Lee-Produced 'Son of the South' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ludi Lin is set to join Barry Alexander Brown’s civil rights-era drama “Son of the South,” which has Spike Lee attached as an executive producer along with Brown. Based on Bob Zellner’s autobiography “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek” and written by Brown, the civil rights era drama follows the true-life story of Zellner, an [...]

  • Jeremy Renner poses for the photographers

    Jeremy Renner Reveals Why He Wasn't in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

    Jeremy Renner wasn’t upset about being MIA in “Avengers: Infinity War.” “I think it ultimately had to do with the storytelling of it all,” Renner told Marc Malkin when they sat down for the second episode of “The Big Ticket,” Variety and iHeartMedia’s new film podcast. “You leave it to the Russo brothers to make [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    How Will 'Avengers: Endgame' Piracy Affect Box Office? It's an Issue but Not a Crisis, Analysts Say

    Two days after Disney/Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” premiered overseas, the superhero tentpole has been widely pirated — with copies popping up like weeds on multiple torrent and illegal streaming sites. While Disney can’t be happy about that, the piracy activity so far hasn’t derailed “Endgame’s” trajectory of having the biggest movie opening ever. And it’s also [...]

  • Captain Marvel

    U.S. Movie Ticket Sales, Box Office Plunge in First Quarter

    U.S. movie admissions slid 14.9% in the first quarter to 265.6 million and box office receipts plunged 16.3% to $2.39 billion on the heels of a record-setting year, the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) reports. The overall ticket price for the quarter slipped 15 cents to $9.01, compared to the same quarter in 2018. [...]

  • Sprinter

    Film Review: ‘Sprinter’

    Writer-director Storm Saulter’s “Sprinter” jogs along a predictable path, but makes a mad dash straight for the audience’s gut right before the finish line. While the narrative about a Rastafarian runner’s star on the rise blessedly doesn’t utilize emotionally manipulative devices or contrivance to make its sentiments heard, it generically adheres to the sports movie [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad