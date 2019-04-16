×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lucy Hale, Lucas Till to Star in Spike Lee’s Civil Rights Drama ‘Son of the South’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lucy Hale Lucas Till Son of the South
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Lucy Hale and Lucas Till are starring in Spike Lee’s civil rights drama “Son of the South,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Son of the South” is based on the Bob Zellner autobiography, “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek: A White Southerner in the Freedom Movement.” Zellner, an Alabama native and grandson of a Ku Klux Klan member, is pulled into the center of the civil rights movement in 1961.

Till (the “X-Men” franchise) is starring as Zellner and Hale as Carol Ann, Zellner’s college girlfriend. Lex Scott Davis (“Superfly”) is also starring along with Julia Ormond as Virginia Durr, Cedric the Entertainer as Reverend Ralph Abernathy and Sharonne Lanier as Rosa Parks. Brian Dennehy plays Zellner’s grandfather. Chaka Forman is portraying his activist father Jim Forman.

Lee is executive producing with his longtime editor Barry Alexander Brown directing from his own screenplay. Lee won the Academy Award for the “BlacKkKlansman” adapted screenplay and Brown received an editing nomination.

“Son of the South” has started shooting in Montgomery, Ala., where many of the events took place. The producers are Colin Bates (“Maggie”), Eve Pomerance (“As Good as Dead”), Bill Black (“Bayou Caviar”), Stan Erdreich, and River Bend Pictures (“Coming Through the Rye”).

Lee and Brown’s collaboration dates back to 1986’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” and includes “Do the Right Thing,” “Malcolm X,” and “Inside Man.” Brown also co-directed the Academy Award-nominated documentary “The War at Home.”

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Film

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    DGA Won't Tell Writer-Directors to Fire Their Agents

    The Directors Guild of America will not tell hyphenate members — those belong to both the DGA and Writers Guild of America — to fire their agents. A rep for the DGA responded Monday to Variety‘s request for comment on the issue. The WGA had told members on April 12 to fire their agents if [...]

  • Sandy Climan

    Sandy Climan Joins Lazard as Senior Advisor

    Lazard Ltd has named longtime Hollywood player Sanford R. (Sandy) Climan as a senior financial advisor, Variety has learned exclusively. Based in Los Angeles, he will serve as an advisor to Lazard’s Global Telecommunications, Media and Technology Group. Climan has more than 35 years of experience in senior management in the media and entertainment industry, [...]

  • Lesley Manville Kayli Carter

    Lesley Manville, Kayli Carter Join Kevin Costner Drama 'Let Him Go'

    Lesley Manville, Kayli Carter, Jeffrey Donovan and Will Brittain are set to join the cast of “Let Him Go,” a suspense thriller starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane. Focus Features has tapped Thomas Bezucha (“The Family Stone”) is set to direct from his own screenplay, based on Larry Watson’s novel of the same name. Paula [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B's Strip-Club Drama 'Hustlers' Gets Release Date

    STXfilms has set its strip-club drama “Hustlers,” starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B, for a Sept. 13 release in North America. Lopez announced the date on her Instagram account on Monday. View this post on Instagram Thass right 🤫 SEPTEMBER 13. @hustlersmovie coming to a theater near you.💰#BergdorfDelirium A post shared by Jennifer [...]

  • Tribeca Film Festival'Venus in Fur' film

    Tribeca Film Institute Announces 'Our City, My Story' Finalists

    Tribeca Film Institute has selected 13 finalists from a pool of 115 submissions from New York City to screen at their annual “Our City, My Story” showcase on May 5 during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. Each film focuses on New York City through the perspective of a filmmaker 21 years old or younger in [...]

  • NEW TOY? – Everyone’s favorite pull-string

    ‘Toy Story 4,’ ‘Spongebob,’ ‘Klaus,’ ‘Scoob’ Join Annecy Lineup

    Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 4,” Nickelodeon’s “Spongebob’s Big Birthday Blowout,” work-in progress sneak peeks at Netflix’s “Klaus” and Warner Animation Group’s “Scoob” look set to be some of the highlights at this year’s Annecy Intl. Animation Festival whose lineup was announced in Paris on Monday. Opening, as already announced, with the world premieres of an episode [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad