Lucasfilm Hires ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Producer Michelle Rejwan

Dave McNary

Michelle Rejwan Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm has hired “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” producer Michelle Rejwan as senior vice president of live action development and production.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy made the announcement Monday. Rejwan was a co-producer on 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” a co-producer on JJ Abrams’ “Star Trek: Into Darkness” and an associate producer on “Super 8.”

Rejwan will oversee a new slate of feature films and episodic series for Lucasfilm and Disney Plus and continue to produce with Kennedy on the “Star Wars” franchise.

“Working with Michelle over the last seven years as a producer on both ‘The Force Awakens’ and now ‘The Rise of Skywalker,’ I have seen first-hand her skills collaborating with writers and directors, and I’ve been incredibly impressed with her creative skills and her ability to manage the complexity surrounding these massive projects,” said Kennedy. “I know the importance of building a team that you trust and have fun working with – it is paramount to our success.”

“There’s an exciting momentum building around the future of the franchise, and both myself and the Lucasfilm team look forward to working with Michelle in shaping the future in all areas of story development, from theatrical film development to live action content for Disney Plus,” she added.

“Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker” is scheduled to be released on Dec. 20. The film is the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following JJ Abrams’s “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi.” It’s also the final episode of the nine-part Skywalker saga.

