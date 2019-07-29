×

Luca Guadagnino in Talks to Direct ‘Lord of the Flies’ Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Luca Guadagnino Lord of the Flies
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino is in negotiations to direct Warner Bros.’ latest adaptation of William Golding’s classic novel “Lord of the Flies,” sources tell Variety.

Guadagnino and his producing partner Marco Morabito are also in negotiations to produce. Known Universe, the production company founded by Lindsey Beer, Nicole Perlman and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, is negotiations to executive produce.

Warner Bros. has been trying to get the movie off the ground since 2017, when it reacquired the rights to the novel. The studio had previously held some rights to the book, as it was Warner Bros. that most recently adapted the novel with Henry Hook’s 1990 film.

The original novel follows a group of school boys stranded on a deserted island who descend into a savage social order. When the studio reacquired all the rights in 2017, there was an idea of making it a group of school girls who get stranded rather than boys. Insiders say that plan has been scrapped, with the plot to instead follow a group of school boys.

Related

If deals close for all parties, Guadagnino and Known Universe plan to develop a story that stays true to the text but with a contemporary, ultra-kinetic feel.

It’s currently unclear if this will be Guadagnino’s next film, as the project has no writers on board yet. The Oscar-nominated director is currently in pre-production on his HBO miniseries “We Are Who We Are” and isn’t expected to dive into any feature films until he has finished filming that project.

Prior to his miniseries, Guadagnino most recently directed his retelling of the horror pic “Suspiria” for Amazon Studios starring Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.

Peter Dodd is overseeing for the studio.

Known Universe is a newly formed banner that aims to shepherd development of genre content with a fresh spin, and often from diverse perspectives. While some of its slate is still under wraps, since launching in December, the company has lined up a wide range of projects, including “Hello Kitty” at New Line.

Guadagnino is repped by WME.

More Film

  • Paul Walter Hauser

    'Richard Jewell' Star Paul Walter Hauser Joins Disney's Live-Action 'Cruella'

    Paul Walter Hauser is in talks to join Emma Stone in Disney’s “Cruella,” a live-action origin story based on the classic “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil. “I, Tonya” director Craig Gillespie is helming the film with Marc Platt, Kristin Burr and Andrew Gunn producing. Emma Thompson is also on board to star. De Vil, [...]

  • Luca Guadagnino Lord of the Flies

    Luca Guadagnino in Talks to Direct 'Lord of the Flies' Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino is in negotiations to direct Warner Bros.’ latest adaptation of William Golding’s classic novel “Lord of the Flies,” sources tell Variety. Guadagnino and his producing partner Marco Morabito are also in negotiations to produce. Known Universe, the production company founded by Lindsey Beer, Nicole Perlman and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Drop Dead Gorgeous' Team Remembers Late Co-Star Brittany Murphy at Outfest Screening

    When “Drop Dead Gorgeous” was released in 1999, Variety’s review was less than glowing: “Taking bazooka aim at a barn-door-wide target — hinterland beauty contests — [the film] is a fitfully amusing satire that would have gained a lot of mileage from just a tad more subtlety.” Perhaps. But then the movie gained a massive [...]

  • Jason Momoa91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals,

    Jason Momoa to Produce, Star in Thriller 'Sweet Girl' for Netflix

    “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa is set to produce and star in the revenge thriller “Sweet Girl” for Netflix. Momoa will portray a husband who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while also protecting his daughter. Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner wrote the script with current revisions by Will Staples. [...]

  • Abigail Breslin attends the 33rd Annual

    Abigail Breslin Joins Matt Damon in 'Stillwater' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Abigail Breslin will star alongside Matt Damon in the upcoming movie “Stillwater,” which will be directed by Tom McCarthy. Participant Media acquired the project after Damon boarded the movie in May. Participant previously worked with McCarthy on his Oscar-winning drama “Spotlight.” “Stillwater” follows an American oil-rig rough neck from Oklahoma, played by Damon, who travels [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Box Office: Why Quentin Tarantino's Films Are in Their Own League

    Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” exceeded box office expectations with its $41 million domestic debut, marking a career best for the filmmaker and signaling that audiences are still interested in original content with a compelling hook. Of course, it helped that it turned into a major cultural event that combined one of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad