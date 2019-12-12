‘Game of Thrones’ Creators to Develop H.P. Lovecraft Movie at Warner Bros.

Following their exit from the “Star Wars” universe, “Game of Thrones” co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have found their replacement pic, signing on to produce an untitled thriller based on the graphic novel “Lovecraft” for Warner Bros.

It is unknown if they will also direct the project but have already set Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi to pen the script with “The Invitation” and “Destroyer” director Karyn Kusama exec producing.

The “Lovecraft” graphic novel chronicles the life of H.P. Lovecraft, whose books included “The Call of Cthulhu,” “The Rats in the Walls,” “At the Mountains of Madness,” “The Shadow over Innsmouth” and “The Shadow Out of Time” and spawned the idea of Lovecraftian horror. While plot details for the movie adaptation are currently unknown, sources say Benioff and Weiss’ take will tackle the idea of Lovecraft’s otherworldly creatures being real.

Interest in adapting Lovecraft’s stories has swirled around Hollywood for years, most recently with Universal and Guillermo del Toro trying to adapt “At the Mountains of Madness.” That project was shelved due to budgeting, but there was still plenty of interest in adapting Lovecraft’s tales.

With the final season of “Game of Thrones” airing in May, and eventually taking home the best drama Emmy, Benioff and Weiss went on to sign a massive first-look deal with Netflix over the summer. After they signed that deal with the streaming service, the duo exited from their previously planned “Star Wars” trilogy, as balancing both would have been difficult to manage.

Benioff and Weiss are repped by CAA. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.