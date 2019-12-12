×

‘Game of Thrones’ Creators to Develop H.P. Lovecraft Movie at Warner Bros.

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Benioff, D.B. Weiss. Creators and executive producers David Benioff, left, and D.B. Weiss pose together at HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall, in New YorkNY Premiere of "Game of Thrones" Final Season, New York, USA - 03 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutte

Following their exit from the “Star Wars” universe, “Game of Thrones” co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have found their replacement pic, signing on to produce an untitled thriller based on the graphic novel “Lovecraft” for Warner Bros.

It is unknown if they will also direct the project but have already set Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi to pen the script with “The Invitation” and “Destroyer” director Karyn Kusama exec producing.

The “Lovecraft” graphic novel chronicles the life of H.P. Lovecraft, whose books included “The Call of Cthulhu,” “The Rats in the Walls,” “At the Mountains of Madness,” “The Shadow over Innsmouth” and “The Shadow Out of Time” and spawned the idea of Lovecraftian horror. While plot details for the movie adaptation are currently unknown, sources say Benioff and Weiss’ take will tackle the idea of Lovecraft’s otherworldly creatures being real.

Interest in adapting Lovecraft’s stories has swirled around Hollywood for years, most recently with Universal and Guillermo del Toro trying to adapt “At the Mountains of Madness.” That project was shelved due to budgeting, but there was still plenty of interest in adapting Lovecraft’s tales.

With the final season of “Game of Thrones” airing in May, and eventually taking home the best drama Emmy, Benioff and Weiss went on to sign a massive first-look deal with Netflix over the summer. After they signed that deal with the streaming service, the duo exited from their previously planned “Star Wars” trilogy, as balancing both would have been difficult to manage.

Popular on Variety

Benioff and Weiss are repped by CAA. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

More Film

  • David Benioff, D.B. Weiss. Creators and

    'Game of Thrones' Creators to Develop H.P. Lovecraft Movie at Warner Bros.

    Following their exit from the “Star Wars” universe, “Game of Thrones” co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have found their replacement pic, signing on to produce an untitled thriller based on the graphic novel “Lovecraft” for Warner Bros. It is unknown if they will also direct the project but have already set Phil Hay and [...]

  • Little Women Greta Gerwig BTS

    Greta Gerwig and 'Little Women' Crew Mix Modern and Classical

    Greta Gerwig wrote and directed Sony’s “Little Women,” a new look at Louisa May Alcott’s much-loved 19th-century classic. Eager to pay tribute to her artisan colleagues, Gerwig says, “It was a joy for me to work with all these people. It’s a movie that’s impossible to create without world-class artists. They killed themselves for me!” [...]

  • Honey Boy

    Shia LaBeouf's 'Honey Boy' Adds Unusual Twist to Oscar's History With Kids

    Hollywood has made many terrific films about childhood, and many about filmmaking. Amazon’s “Honey Boy,” which opened Nov. 8, combines the two: A movie with a child’s POV of the industry. That unique angle could be a real benefit during awards season, and the film’s backstory — with Shia LaBeouf as the main attraction — will [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Taiwan Opens Doors Wider to LGBTQ Content

    The door has opened wider for gay content in Taiwan since the island became the first in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage in May, and companies like CEO Jay Lin’s Portico Media are hoping to turn LGBTQ stories into good business. The firm is ramping up its development of originals on its GagaOOLala platform, Asia’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad