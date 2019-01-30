Louisa Moritz, Actress and Cosby Accuser, Dies at 72

One of the first seven women to come forward and accuse Bill Cosby of rape, actress, television personality and producer Louisa Moritz has died of natural causes in Los Angeles. She was 72.

Moritz was born Louisa Castro in 1946 in Havana, Cuba. After moving to America in the 1950s, she saw the St. Moritz hotel in New York City and changed her name to Louisa Moritz. From there, she began her acting career with commercials in the 1960s, going on to star in over 100 commercials on television.

Her film debut came in 1970 with lead role of Carmela in “The Man from O.R.G.Y.” Though she is perhaps best known for her role as Rose the hooker in the Oscar-winning “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” other memorable roles include starring alongside Sylvester Stallone as Myra in “Death Race 2000,” Flora in “Sickpack Annie” and Officer Gloria Whitey in Cheech & Chong’s “Up in Smoke.” She also appeared on several television shows including “Happy Days” and “M*A*S*H.”

Aside from acting, Moritz studied law at the University of West Los Angeles. She also sold real estate, sang, owned a hotel in Beverly Hills, and was writing books at the time of her death.

“Louisa Moritz was so full of life, talent, and she was a genius with a 6th sense for making money. Her parties in Mt. Olympus in the 1980s were wild and most popular with actors, producers, models, make up artists, set directors, stuntmen…all of the categories. Her support of the Motion Picture Home and animal rights groups was heavy. Her hundreds of TV and film roles will keep her memory alive with her fans forever. Her support of other women who accused Bill Cosby of rape will keep her with us for years to come,” said friend and publicist Edward Lozzi.