×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Louisa Moritz, Actress and Cosby Accuser, Dies at 72

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All

One of the first seven women to come forward and accuse Bill Cosby of rape, actress, television personality and producer Louisa Moritz has died of natural causes in Los Angeles. She was 72.

Moritz was born Louisa Castro in 1946 in Havana, Cuba. After moving to America in the 1950s, she saw the St. Moritz hotel in New York City and changed her name to Louisa Moritz. From there, she began her acting career with commercials in the 1960s, going on to star in over 100 commercials on television.

Her film debut came in 1970 with lead role of Carmela in “The Man from O.R.G.Y.” Though she is perhaps best known for her role as Rose the hooker in the Oscar-winning “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” other memorable roles include starring alongside Sylvester Stallone as Myra in “Death Race 2000,” Flora in “Sickpack Annie” and Officer Gloria Whitey in Cheech & Chong’s “Up in Smoke.” She also appeared on several television shows including “Happy Days” and “M*A*S*H.”

Aside from acting, Moritz studied law at the University of West Los Angeles. She also sold real estate, sang, owned a hotel in Beverly Hills, and was writing books at the time of her death.

“Louisa Moritz was so full of life, talent, and she was a genius with a 6th sense for making money. Her parties in Mt. Olympus in the 1980s were wild and most popular with actors, producers, models, make up artists, set directors, stuntmen…all of the categories. Her support of the Motion Picture Home and animal rights groups was heavy. Her hundreds of TV and film roles will keep her memory alive with her fans forever. Her support of other women who accused Bill Cosby of rape will keep her with us for years to come,” said friend and publicist Edward Lozzi.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • Louisa Moritz Dead: Actress and Cosby

    Louisa Moritz, Actress and Cosby Accuser, Dies at 72

    One of the first seven women to come forward and accuse Bill Cosby of rape, actress, television personality and producer Louisa Moritz has died of natural causes in Los Angeles. She was 72. Moritz was born Louisa Castro in 1946 in Havana, Cuba. After moving to America in the 1950s, she saw the St. Moritz [...]

  • Middle East Distributor Front Row Hires

    Middle East Distributor Front Row Hires Former Disney Exec, Expands Into Production

    Dubai-based Middle East distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment is expanding into production to capitalize on the potential of the nascent Saudi market and has hired former Disney exec Nicolas Torloting to handle its day-to-day operations as COO. Torloting, who is French, was previously with The Walt Disney Company for 15 years, occupying roles in finance, business [...]

  • Göteborg: ‘All the Sins’ Wins 2019

    Göteborg: ‘All the Sins’ Wins 2019 Nordisk Film & TV Fond Prize

    Mika Ronkainen and Merja Aakko won the Nordisk Film & TV Fond Prize for outstanding writing on a Nordic drama series on Wednesday evening for “All the Sins,” a crime thriller and broken family drama set in Finland’s singular Bible belt and sod by Sky Vision. The six-part series marks the first venture into series [...]

  • Celine DionCeline Dion in concert at

    Celine Dion Film 'The Power of Love' in the Works From Gaumont (EXCLUSIVE)

    “The Power of Love,” a $23 million music-filled film about Canadian singer Celine Dion, is in the works from French studio Gaumont. One of the highest-profile French films slated for 2020, “The Power of Love” is the latest project to tell the story of a celebrity singer, following smash hit “Bohemian Rhapsody,” about the late [...]

  • Velvet Buzzsaw

    What's Coming to Netflix in February 2019

    Netflix is offering a mix of classics and new titles to watch from the comforts of your home. Starting in February, subscribers can laugh with a few “American Pie” movies, enjoy a scare with the “Jaws” franchise, and sing along to “Hairspray.” Several original shows and movies are debuting in February as well, including Dan Gilroy’s [...]

  • A Star is Born bohemian rhapsody

    Oscars Poll: Who Will Win Best Actor?

    This year’s best actor race is a competitive one as any. Christian Bale (“Vice”), Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”), Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”), Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), and Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”) will go head-to-head during the Oscars ceremony on Feb. 24. After last Sunday’s SAG Awards, Malek seems like the clear frontrunner. [...]

  • Zendaya Dune

    Zendaya in Talks to Join 'Dune' Reboot

    Zendaya is in early negotiations to join Legendary’s “Dune” reboot, sources tell Variety. She would join a cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, and Charlotte Rampling. Zendaya would play the love interest of Chalamet’s character. Isaac is in talks to play Chalamet’s father. “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad