Film News Roundup: Louisa Krause Joins Billy Crystal Comedy ‘Here Today’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In today’s film news roundup, Louisa Krause nabs a role as Billy Crystal’s wife, Jackie Long and Denise Boutte are starring in a romcom, “The Wrong Todd” gets a release and “The Mass Shooting Monologues” begins production.

CASTINGS

Louisa Krause is set to join the cast of Billy Crystal’s comedy “Here Today,” opposite Tiffany Haddish and Crystal who is writing, directing and starring in the film.

Crystal plays veteran comedy writer Charlie Berns who is slowly but surely losing his grip on reality when he befriends a talented young New York street singer, portrayed by Haddish. The two form an unlikely, touching friendship. Krause will play the wife of Crystal’s character.

Krause was most recently seen in the independent feature “Skin,” opposite Jamie Bell and Danielle MacDonald. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was acquired by A24. She will next be seen opposite Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway in Killer Films’ “Dark Waters,” directed by Todd Haynes.

Krause will also star in a recurring arc on Showtime’s “Ray Donovan.” Previously, she appeared opposite Anna Friel in the Starz series, “The Girlfriend Experience.” She is repped by ICM Partners, Brookside Artist Management and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP.

Jackie Long, Denise Boutte, Christian Keyes, Master P, Vanessa Simmons and Jayson Bernard are starring in the romantic comedy “Never and Again,” currently shooting in Los Angeles.

LazRael Lison is directing from her own script. Long and Boutte portray adults who were head over heels in love with each other as teens before tragedy and one horrible lapse in judgment tears them apart.

Lison is also producing the film with Tatiana Chekhova, under their Summer House Pictures banner, along with Jayson Bernard and Roberto Rosario, Jr. of J&R Productions, and Tracy Bell of Asah Entertainment. Master P, Romeo Miller, Kristi Kilday, and Antonio Trotter are the executive producers.

RELEASE SET

Gravitas Ventures has set a Nov. 5 release date on VOD and digital platforms for Rob Schulbaum’s science-fiction comedy “The Wrong Todd,” starring Jessie Rosen.

Inspired by the works of Charlie Kaufman and Harold Ramis, “The Wrong Todd” is centered on the arrival of an evil twin from a parallel universe. The film premiered last year at the final LA Film Festival and won the top award for feature film at Other Worlds Austin Film Festival.

The cast includes Anna Rizzo, Sean Carmichael, Derek K. Moore and Erin Rose. Producers are Anthony Ambrosino, Ric Murray, Kim Jones and Karen Lucas.

PROJECT LAUNCHES

Production has started on “The Mass Shooting Monologues” with Brian Ronalds (“The Graves”) making his narrative feature film directorial debut.

The project centers on a high school mass shooting stemming from bullying. Tom Malloy, Brennan Murray and Leif Ronalds star. Writers and producers are Michelle Palermo and Brian Ronalds. Principle photography wraps Oct. 31 in Gilbert, Az.

Ronalds graduated from Columbine High School in Littleton, Co., several years prior to the 1999 mass shooting at the school.

SPEAKERS ANNOUNCED

The Producers Guild of America announced the first round of speakers for its Masterclass series at the Produced By: New York conference on Nov. 9 at Florence Gould Hall in New York City. The speakers include Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert; James Mangold; Debra Martin Chase; Kasi Lemmons; Cynthia Erivo; Greta Gerwig; Amy Pascal; Noah Baumbach; David Heyman; and Nanfu Wang and Julie Goldman.