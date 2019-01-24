Berlin: Lotus Entertainment Unveils Pre-Sales, Trailer for Animated Feature ‘Mosley’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lotus Entertainment has unveiled the first teaser-trailer for Kirby Atkins’ “Mosley,” an animated family film from Huhu Studios in New Zealand and China Film Animation, the first co-production between the two countries.

Lotus Entertainment, which is representing “Mosley” in international markets, will be premiering the film at the European Film Market in Berlin on Feb. 7.

Lotus has already pre-sold it to Australia/New Zealand (Rialto), C.I.S. (Top Film Distribution), China (China Film Group), Czech Republic/Slovakia (Fenix Distribution), Bulgaria, Ex-Yugoslavia and Romania (Programs 4 Media Limited), Israel (Five Stars), Middle East (Eagle Films), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), South Africa (Filmfinity) and Vietnam (Ram Indo).

“Mosley” follows the eponymous hero and his family of four-legged “Thoriphants,” intelligent creatures with the ability to speak like humans but that have been cursed to live a life of servitude. In an attempt to free his family, Mosley embarks on a perilous journey to find the mythical land of Kinesareth.

The feature’s voice cast includes Rhys Darby (“Trolls”), John Rhys Davies (“Lord of the Rings”), Temuera Morrison (“Aquaman”) and Lucy Lawless (“Xena: Warrior Princess”).

“Mosley” marks Atkins’ feature debut. He previously worked on the animation for Steven Spielberg’s “BFG” and “The Smurfs 2.”

“It’s a visually stunning movie, and I’ve been in awe of the collaborative work of artists in New Zealand and China,” producer Daniel Story said. “The film has scope and power and can easily stand alongside any big studio project. I think we’re about to break the rules for what an animated feature film can do in the independent space.”

“Mosley” is produced by Story, Trevor Yaxley and Bill Boyce for Huhu Studios, Peikang La for China Film Co., and Huang Jun for China Film Animation, with Tony Bancroft (“Mulan”) executive producing, and Jack Sheehan and Jeremie Guiraud executive producing for Lotus.