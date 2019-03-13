College Admissions Scam: Lori Loughlin Taken Into Custody

Lori Loughlin has turned herself into the FBI in advance of a court hearing on Wednesday. The “Full House” star is one of nearly 50 people entangled in a sweeping college admissions bribery scam. “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman and TPG Growth founder Bill McGlashan are also facing federal charges as part of the probe.

Loughlin was taken into custody a short while ago by FBI agents, according to a spokesperson for the agency. She will be booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center and is expected to appear before a federal magistrate at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon at U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

More to come…