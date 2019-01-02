×

Chinese Art Movie ‘Long Day’s Journey’ Enjoys Stunning $38 Million Opening

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy DFI

Director Bi Gan’s dreamy pseudo-noir “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” defied the odds stacked against art house fare at China’s commercial-leaning box office to take in a whopping $37.9 million on its opening day December 31. That beat even superhero blockbuster “Venom” in both pre-sales and first day mainland box office tallies.

The haul — achieved via cleverly marketed special screenings scheduled to end at the stroke of midnight — marks the strongest ever China opening for a local arthouse film. The first day score includes over $15 million of pre-sales.

But the film is unlikely to be able to keep up such momentum as backlash mounts from mainstream viewers who feel they were tricked by misleading promotion into watching a high-brow flick they could not understand.

Earnings on its second day (Jan. 1, 2019) were just $1.5 million according to data and ticketing platform Maoyan. And by early afternoon Wednesday, “Journey” had sunk to sixth place at the box office.

User reviews from across the country wrote of movie-goers falling asleep within the first 20 minutes or walking out en masse. Some 75% of all Maoyan users who left comments angrily blasted the film with 1 or 2 out of 10 ratings, for an dismal aggregate of 2.8. “The worst movie in history! Tricksters, thieves! I’m indignant – it’s a total bomb, the worst trash of all trash!” wrote one in a common refrain, as the hashtag “Can’t Understand ‘Long Day’s Journey Into Night” trended on social media.

Related

Nevertheless, with $40.2 million in the bag after fewer than three days in theatres, “Journey” has already far outstripped recent Chinese arthouse films. Jia Zhangke’s “Ash is Purest White” brought in just $10 million in September, and even 2014’s popular thriller “Black Coal, Thin Ice” earned only $15.2 million.

“Journey” debuted at Cannes in May and is the rising young auteur’s second feature. It tells the story of a man who returns home after over a decade away and searches to reconnect with an old love. The film also switches from 2D into 3D midway through before concluding in an ambitious 59-minute dream sequence shot in a single take.

Bi’s first film “Kaili Blues” won him accolades and critical attention abroad but made much less noise at home, where it screened for mere days in mainland theatres and earned only $942,000 (RMB6.48 million).

The latter’s success has been thanks to a viral marketing campaign that billed the slow, dense film as a couples-friendly romance. Playing off the Chinese title, “The Last Night On Earth,” opening night screenings were scheduled to begin at 9:50PM so that the last minute of the film, in which stars Tang Wei and Huang Jue lock lips, would fall at the first stroke of 2019. The event was sold as the ideal date to ring in the new year, with couples encouraged to attend in order to share their own “cross-year kiss.”

“Do you know what kind of sweet talk you’ll use to invite someone to the last film of 2018, The Last Night On Earth?”, asked promotional messaging.

The campaign spread for weeks on Weibo, Wechat, and other apps, with even the official state broadcaster CGTN asking: “How will you spend your last night of 2018? Watching ‘Last Night On Earth’ or eating a big meal?” It did especially well on popular short video app Douyin (Tik Tok in the U.S.), which in China tends to be favored by a slice of the public generally more fond of “Transformers”-type shoot-em-ups than abstract, Tarkovskian meditations.

Midnight screenings for opening night sold out across China in pre-sales, even with tickets in some cities going for RMB300 ($44) a pair. Thanks to Douyin’s reach, nearly half of those who indicated they wanted to see the film on Maoyan hailed from third and fourth tier cities, with only 17% from first-tier metropolises — the opposite of the usual breakdown in China for arthouse films, according to Wechat account Yuledujiaoshou, or “Entertainment Unicorn.” “From the ‘literary youth’ to the ordinary teens, all were duped by the magic of the ‘cross-year kiss’,” it said, using a popular term for artistically inclined hipsters.

Meanwhile, there has been an unusual class element in the backlash from the Douyin crowd, with “Average Joe” viewers railing against the film’s more sophisticated target audience.

“It’s so hard to be a common person: you spend your own hard-earned money to go to the movie, and when it puts you to sleep the ‘literary youth’ still turn around and scold you, saying ‘this kind of dream was never meant for you Douyin users,’” wrote one Weibo commentator. Another put it bluntly: “Those who say that the film had artistic meanings that we’re just unable to understand them, please go eat sh*t.”

At an event for the film last month, Bi responded to criticism that his promotional team had hoodwinked such viewers by saying they had merely given a new group of people the opportunity to choose to see something different.

“My colleagues promoting it didn’t steal or rob — they just used their own abilities and knowledge to do their task. I don’t think they’ve done anything wrong,” he said. “I myself am from a fourth, fifth tier city. Are you saying that people there should only watch those kinds of [blockbuster] films? I’ve never believed that, although I don’t necessarily think that they’ll like my movie.”

A low-key man who has typically shied away from the spotlight, he added of the firestorm: “It’s an interesting moment — one I haven’t encountered before, and perhaps never will again in the future.”

Popular on Variety

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

More Film

  • "Long Day's Journey Into Night" Wins

    Chinese Art Movie 'Long Day's Journey' Enjoys Stunning $38 Million Opening

    Director Bi Gan’s dreamy pseudo-noir “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” defied the odds stacked against art house fare at China’s commercial-leaning box office to take in a whopping $37.9 million on its opening day December 31. That beat even superhero blockbuster “Venom” in both pre-sales and first day mainland box office tallies. The haul — achieved [...]

  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

    The 10 Best Netflix Films of 2018

    How much difference a year makes! Early last December, around the time critics’ groups do their annual awards voting, if you’d asked me to make a list of the 10 best Netflix original films of 2017, I could’ve named two contenders — Sundance winner “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore” and Noah [...]

  • Tiffany HaddishTiffany Haddish at the Hollywood

    Tiffany Haddish Bombs on New Year's Eve, Fans Walk Out of Comedy Show

    Like many people on New Year’s Eve, Tiffany Haddish had a night she’d probably like to forget. While performing to a sold-out audience at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Haddish reportedly bombed so hard on Monday night, several fans got up and walked out of the comedy show. “This is going to be [...]

  • Aquaman

    'Aquaman' Leads New Year's Eve Box Office With $10.1 Million

    “Aquaman” capped off 2018 in style. DC’s superhero adventure will cross the $200 million mark at the domestic box office just a few hours after the ball dropped on the year. Its total now stands at $199.5 million. “Aquaman” — directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa — topped the charts in North America [...]

  • What Barack Obama’s Year-End Movie List

    What Barack Obama’s Year-End Movie List Reveals About Him

    On December 28, when Barack Obama posted a list of his favorite movies of 2018 (there are 15 films on it, listed alphabetically), you could see, hear, feel, and just about touch the paroxysm of rapture it set off within the film-critic community. To an extraordinary degree, he had validated their tastes. Obama, in that [...]

  • Beetlejuice

    What's Coming to Hulu in January 2019

    There may not be any more eggnog to drink or mistletoe to stand under, but don’t despair — Hulu is coming in clutch with over 200 new titles arriving to the streaming service next month. Ease into the new year by rewatching classics like “Beetlejuice,” “Heathers” and “Rain Man,” or snuggle up with a bowl of [...]

  • One Nation, One King

    Film Review: 'One Nation, One King'

    It’s impossible to imagine a more ploddingly old-fashioned account of the French Revolution than “One Nation, One King,” a film desperate to capture the atmosphere of the time yet unable to operate outside the most formulaic depiction of momentous incidents. Trapped between a history buff’s slavish desire to be true to events and a generic [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad