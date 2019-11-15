‘Loki’: Sophia Di Martino to Co-Star With Tom Hiddleston in Marvel Series (EXCLUSIVE)

“Yesterday’s” Sophia Di Martino is in talks to join Tom Hiddleston in Disney Plus and Marvel’s “Loki” limited series.

Hiddleston is reprising the role of the antihero with “Sex Education” and “Daybreak” director Kate Herron helming the series. “Rick & Morty” scribe Michael Waldron penned the pilot and will act as show creator and exec produce the series.

Though it’s not been confirmed, the story is expected to follow Loki as he pops up throughout human history as an unlikely influencer on historical events. It is unknown who Di Martino will be playing in the series.

Marvel had no comment on the casting. Production is expected to start at the beginning of 2020.

Variety exclusively reported last year that Marvel and Disney were prepping multiple limited series centered on characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe who had yet to appear in their own standalone films, with “Loki” being one of the first series to get the greenlight. This past summer at D23 and San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel president Kevin Feige, who is also overseeing the development of the series, announced the upcoming slate of limited series expected to bow over the next couple of years, and “Loki” was front and center.

Other known series include “The Vision and Scarlet Witch,” being run by “Captain Marvel” writer Jac Schaeffer, and “Falcon and Winter Soldier,” focusing on the heroes played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, respectively. Malcolm Spellman (“Empire”) has been hired to write the latter.

The role in “Loki” was highly contested, as most major parts in the Marvel universe are, with Di Martino beating out a number of actors. She broke out with the Netflix series “Flowers,” which led to her first major studio role in Universal’s dramedy “Yesterday.”

Di Martino is repped by Hamilton Hodell, Inphenate and attorney Robert Koch.