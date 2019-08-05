×

Locarno Golden Leopard Contender ‘The Fever’: First International Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All

Paris-based Still Moving has dropped a first international teaser-trailer for Maya Da-Rin’s “A Febre” (The Fever), which world premieres this week in main International Competition at the 2019 Locarno Intl. Film Festival.

One of two Latin American Locarno Golden Leopard contenders, with Maura Delpero’s Argentine-Italian “Maternal” (“Hogar”), “The Fever” marks one of the latest productions from Germany’s Komplizen Films, the recipient of Locarno’s 2019 Best Independent Producer Award.

Produced by Dar-Rin’s label, Tamandua Vermelho, and Sao Paulo-based Enquadramiento Filmes, “The Fever” is co-produced by Komplizen and Still Moving, which has also stepped up to handle international sales.

Brazil’s Vitrine Filmes, the go-to-distributor for many top Brazilian films – “Divine Love,” “Bacurau” – will release “The Fever” in Brazil.

At a time when Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro has drawn world attention to the fate of the Amazon, championing its predominantly illegal logging industry, “The Fever” nails the fate of many indigenous Brazilians.

Related

In the teaser trailer, Justino, 45, of Desano origin, pops his grandson onto his knee at dinner and tells him a story about a hunter who has a lot of food,  but decides he wants more, falls asleep in the forest and is taken off by big monkeys to their magic kingdom. Now, the hunter doesn’t know how to go home.”

He could of course be talking about himself. Having come 20 years ago to Manaus, the Amazon’s huge port, Justino works as a society guard at a container depot, speaks perfect Portuguese, but yearns to go home. Unable to, when his daughter announces she has just won a place at med school at Brasilia U, an event which threatens to leave him not only lost but alone, he begins to run a high fever.

Beautifully sound-engineered, the trailer ends and the film begins with Justino listening to the night sounds of the Amazon rainforest, a hunter at heart, in exile.

“Far from exotic folkloric cliches, Maya [Da-Rin] takes us to the edge of a mysterious world where dreams and reality, human and animal, city and forest intertwine,” said Still Moving co-founders Pierre Menahem and Juliette Lepoutre.

They added: “The sweetness in her gaze and her beautiful empathy for such characters reflect an amazing maturity for a debut feature. Very few Brazilian filmmakers have dared to explore universes so far away from their own world.”

“The Fever” originated in conversations between Da-Rin and indigenous families now living in cities, when Da-Rin was shooting two documentaries in the Amazon Basin.

“The stories they told me about their experiences revealed the complex and tense relationship between indigenous cultures and Western civilization, which has marked Brazilian history since colonial times,” she recalled.

“I began to jot down my first notes for a movie centered on the relationship between two generations, a father and daughter living in Manaus,” she added.

Shot by ace cinematographer Barbara Alvarez (“Whisky,” “The Headless Woman,” “The Second Mother”), “The Fever” has been put through many of Europe’s most prestigious development initiatives. Da-Rin first developed “The Fever”  at the Cannes Festival’s Cinefondation, before it was selected for the TorinoFilmLab’s Script & Pitch and the Fabrique des Cinemas du Monde in Cannes.

It has received funding from Rotterdam’s Hubert Bals Fund for development, Brazil’s Ancine Audiovisual Sectorial Fund, the Aide aux cinemas du monde, run by France’s CNC film agency, the TorinoFilmLab, Berlin’s World Cinema Fund and Paris’ Ile de France region. Few films can claim such approbation.

More Film

  • The-Fever

    Locarno Golden Leopard Contender ‘The Fever’: First International Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based Still Moving has dropped a first international teaser-trailer for Maya Da-Rin’s “A Febre” (The Fever), which world premieres this week in main International Competition at the 2019 Locarno Intl. Film Festival. One of two Latin American Locarno Golden Leopard contenders, with Maura Delpero’s Argentine-Italian “Maternal” (“Hogar”), “The Fever” marks one of the latest productions [...]

  • Martin Scorsese's ‘The Irishman’ to Close

    Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' to Close London Film Festival

    Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” his eagerly awaited mobster film starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, will close the BFI London Film Festival. The long-in-the-works Netflix drama will have its international premiere in London on the fest’s final night Oct. 13. The cast members are expected to attend, as is Scorsese. “This picture [...]

  • Emergency responders and law enforcement officers

    Celebrities Demand Gun Control Amidst Multiple Shootings: 'It's About Life and Death'

    Celebrities from across Hollywood are demanding more gun control following two mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. “When I went to bed last night hundreds of @MomsDemand volunteers were marching in DC following the horrific shooting in #elpaso,” wrote actress Julianne Moore. “When I woke up, there had been another tragic shooting [...]

  • (from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)

    Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Zooms to $120 Million Overseas

    Universal’s “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” was firing on all cylinders this weekend, generating $120 million at the international box office. The high-octane standalone vehicle, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, kicked off in North America with $60 million for a global start of $180 million. That haul marks the fifth-highest grossing global [...]

  • (from left) Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson)

    Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Finishes in First Place With $60 Million

    Universal’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” crossed the box office finish line in first place, debuting with $60.8 million from 4,253 North American locations. The big-budget spinoff, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, is expected to be an even bigger draw overseas, where the action franchise is hugely popular. “Hobbs & Shaw” kicked [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    D.A. Pennebaker's Voluminous Music Movies, from 'Dont Look Back' to Depeche Mode

    D.A. Pennebaker had already been making documentaries for 12 years when he got a historic assignment in 1965 to document Bob Dylan at his most mercurial. Once “Dont Look Back” was released in 1967, followed a year later by “Monterey Pop,” Pennebaker’s path as popular music’s preeminent documentarian was set — or at least the [...]

  • D.A. Pennebaker Dead

    D.A. Pennebaker, Master Director of Documentaries, Dies at 94

    D.A. Pennebaker, a director and cinematographer known for his documentaries, including the classic “Dont Look Back” (1967), “Monterey Pop” (1968) and “The War Room” (1993) and “Elaine Stritch at Liberty” (2002), died Thursday night of natural causes, Variety has confirmed. He was 94. Pennebaker’s many other films included the 1973 David Bowie concert film “Ziggy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad