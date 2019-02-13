×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Locarno Chief Lili Hinstin Brings Mike Goodridge on Board, Reshapes Piazza Grande (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sabine Cattaneo/Courtesy Locarno Festival

New Locarno artistic director Lilli Hinstin is starting to put her stamp on the Swiss event dedicated to indie cinema with the appointment of a new team and the introduction of a reconfigured midnight movie strand to the fest’s Piazza Grande section.

The new still unnamed strand of midnight screenings unspooling in Locarno’s 8,000-seat Piazza Grande venue will be dedicated to offbeat crowdpleasers for a specific type of audience. “It can be a crazy comedy, or a genre film,” said Hinstin, adding they will be titles “that push the boundaries.”

As for Hinstin’s team, besides her new selection committee – announced last December – Locarno’s new chief has now brought on board British industry veteran Mike Goodridge as consultant for Piazza Grande programming. A former editor of Screen International and CEO of Britain’s Protagonist Pictures, Goodridge is currently director of the The International Film Festival & Awards Macao.

Hinstin said she and Matilde Henrot, who is on the selection committee, will “program the Piazza Grande with Mike” acting as their adviser. “We want to build something very strong for the audience; with many genres,” Henrot said about the fest’s section historically dedicated to more mainstream movies though, depending on the artistic director, the Piazza has seen some pretty esoteric titles over the years.

Related

Also joining Locarno as a consultant are Brazil’s Janaina Oliveira and France’s Anna Tarassachvili.

Oliveira is a researcher and film programmer who is curator of Brazil’s Zózimo Negro Bulbul Film Festival, Latin America’s first festival dedicated to films by black directors. She will be in charge of African cinema, including films by directors rooted in the African diaspora around the world.

Tarassachvili, who was Hinstin’s deputy at France’s  Entrevues Belfort Intl. Film Festival, will be in charge of classic cinema, retrospectives, tributes and prizes at Locarno.

The festival’s selection committee comprises: Mathilde Henrot, programmer with Sarajevo Film Festival. Nicholas Elliott, New York correspondent for Cahiers du Cinéma. Julian Ross, programmer with Rotterdam International Film Festival. Daniela Persico, Italian film critic and programmer. Antoine Thirion, founder of online magazine Independencia.

The 72nd Locarno Film Festival will take place from 7 to 17 August 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • 'Patrick' Review

    Film Review: 'Patrick'

    There’s no denying that “Patrick” is absolutely adorable. When a story revolves around a four-legged furry friend — a squishy, huggable pug, at that — that much is to be expected. However, what makes director Mandie Fletcher’s canine-centered romantic comedy work is its ability to engage in between the oh-so-cute closeups of the bug-eyed pup. [...]

  • Apollo Theater Documentary Selected as Tribeca

    Apollo Theater Documentary Selected as Tribeca Festival Opener

    The Tribeca Film Festival will open its 18th edition with the world premiere of the HBO Documentary Film “The Apollo,” directed by Roger Ross Williams. The film will debut at the iconic theater in Manhattan on April 24. It includes archival footage, music, comedy and dance performances, and interviews with Patti LaBelle, Pharrell Williams, Smokey [...]

  • Nadav Lapid On Breaking From The

    Nadav Lapid Probes Israeli Identity in Autobiographical ‘Synonyms'

    BERLIN — Israeli director Nadav Lapid drew deeply on his own experiences as a young expatriate 20 years ago for his latest feature “Synonyms,” which world premiered Wednesday in competition at the Berlin Film Festival. With the story of a man who arrives in Paris determined to leave his nation and his identity behind, Lapid [...]

  • Tigerland review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Tigerland'

    A century ago, 100,000 tigers existed in the wild; now just about 4% remain. The threat of extinction of the species — one that historically has fascinated mankind — is always present in “Tigerland,” which finds “Born into Brothels” director Ross Kauffman looking at preservation efforts in Russia and India, two of the big cats’ primary remaining [...]

  • 'Elisa & Marcela' Review: Flat Story

    Berlin Film Review: 'Elisa & Marcela'

    On the surface, “Elisa & Marcela” may look like a lesbian love story for the ages, a salute to our brave foremothers who risked ridicule and imprisonment to express their love. If only it were so essential. Instead, Isabel Coixet’s tired romanticized biopic of two Spanish women who tricked a priest into marrying them in [...]

  • Josh Brolin Dune

    Josh Brolin Joins Timothee Chalamet in Star-Studded 'Dune' Reboot

    Josh Brolin is joining the A-list ensemble of Legendary’s “Dune” reboot. He boards a cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, and Charlotte Rampling, with Oscar Isaac and Zendaya in talks to join. Brolin will portray Gurney Halleck, the warmaster for Chalamet’s family and a mentor to his character. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad