Lizzo Joins Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez in Stripper Film ‘Hustlers’

After the release of her third album and a pair of high-profile Coachella performances, Lizzo announced today that she will be joining Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez in the stripper-themed film “Hustlers.”

Based on a true story, the film focuses on strippers who band together to turn the tables on their wealthy Wall Street male clients. Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Mercedes Ruehl, Trace Lysette, Mette Towley and Madeline Brewer round out the cast. The STX Films title will release on Sept. 13.

The nod is actually very on-theme for the body-positive singer, whose backing dancers are also plus-sized and has made loving oneself a theme of many of her songs and her onstage banter.

Before “Hustlers” premieres, Lizzo will voice the character Lydia in the upcoming “UglyDolls” animated movie, also distributed by STX Films.

After releasing her first two albums, “Lizzobangers” in 2013 and “Big Grrrl Small World” in 2015, Lizzo’s third studio album “Cuz I Love You” garnered critical acclaim and has made her one of the biggest rising stars in music today. Her body-positive charm and surprising flute skills made her one of the breakout performances at this year’s Coachella festival, despite sound issues plaguing her sets each weekend.

Related Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper, Post Malone to Headline Life Is Beautiful Festival Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

A.D. Amorsi says in his review, “Not a lot of artists do glitzy and bold-facedly honest, so Lizzo has found herself a niche, and a brashly exuberant one at that,” and, “If 2019 is looking for shoo-ins for year-end top 10s at the one-third point, it can start right here.”