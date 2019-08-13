×

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ Debuts First Trailer

The first look at Greta Gerwig’s latest adaptation of “Little Women” is finally here.

Gerwig, who directed 2017’s hit “Lady Bird,” re-teams with Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet for the adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 19th century classic novel about four young women coming of age in Civil War-era U.S. The film follows sisters Jo (Ronan), Meg (Emma Watson), Amy (Florence Pugh) and Beth March (Eliza Scanlen) along with their mother Marmee (Laura Dern), their tough Aunt March (Meryl Streep) and the boy next door Laurie (Chalamet). Bob Odenkirk, Chris Cooper and James Norton also star.

Ronan is the latest to take the lead of Jo March, also notably played by Katharine Hepburn in 1933 and Winona Ryder in 1994. This marks the second on-screen romance between Ronan and Chalamet after “Lady Bird.” Christian Bale previously played Laurie in 1994.

Sony Pictures has set “Little Women” for a Christmas release, the tail end of Oscar season. Gerwig’s last effort was nominated for best picture and earned Gerwig a best director and best screenplay nomination, as well as a best actress nomination for Ronan.

