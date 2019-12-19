You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Read Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ Screenplay (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Kate's Most Recent Stories

View All

Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” which she wrote and directed for Sony Pictures, is one of the great film achievements of the year. To give her film an epic scope — which it has — Gerwig drew from Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, Alcott’s life and letters, and her own (seamlessly incorporated) original material.

Little Women” has two timelines: the past, which begins in winter 1861, and the present, which begins in fall 1868. They’re distinguished in the screenplay’s text by red typeface (the past) and black (the present). Unlike Alcott’s novel, which begins with the March sisters as children, Gerwig’s “Little Women” starts in the present, with them launching their adult lives. “JO MARCH, our heroine, hesitates,” are the first words of Gerwig’s script. Jo (played by Saoirse Ronan), as “Little Women” readers are aware, isn’t known for being hesitant, which Gerwig’s next lines make clear. “In the half-light of a dim hallway, she exhales and prepares, her head bowed like a boxer about to go into the ring,” Gerwig writes. “She puts her hand on the doorknob. A pause, and then, she opens it onto a disorderly room.”

That first scene is a meeting with a publisher. As a woman in the mid-19th Century — one who doesn’t want to marry, only wants to be a writer, and to seek control over her writing — Jo is going to struggle. Gerwig films Jo writing like she’s filming a fight scene: Because she is.

The March sisters — Florence Pugh (Amy), Eliza Scanlen (Beth) and Meg (Emma Watson) — are learning how to be. Putting on plays, squabbling and then coming back together, and growing into adulthood requires a lot of talking. In the screenplay, Gerwig uses side-by-side dialogue to show how these overlapping conversations are conducted, so you can actually hear them on the page.

In years to come, this film will be considered a classic. So let’s just call it that now.

Read the full screenplay here.

 

More Film

  • ‘Little Women’ Full Script: Greta Gerwig

    Read Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Screenplay (EXCLUSIVE)

    Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” which she wrote and directed for Sony Pictures, is one of the great film achievements of the year. To give her film an epic scope — which it has — Gerwig drew from Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, Alcott’s life and letters, and her own (seamlessly incorporated) original material. “Little Women” has [...]

  • Stephen Rohde: 'Clemency' Explores Brutalizing Effect

    Stephen Rohde: 'Clemency' Explores 'The Brutalizing Effect' of the Death Penalty

    For Variety’s Writers on Writers, Stephen Rohde pens a tribute to “Clemency” (written by Chinonye Chukwu). The film begins and ends with a close-up of Warden Bernadine Williams, played with wrenching intensity by Alfre Woodard. There is an indelible weariness in her eyes — eyes that have witnessed far too many executions. “Clemency” is her [...]

  • Lynn Nottage: Kasi Lemmons Crafts 'Harriet'

    Lynn Nottage: Kasi Lemmons Crafts 'Harriet' as a 'Complicated Very Human Woman'

    For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Lynn Nottage pens a tribute to “Harriet” (written by Kasi Lemmons). Perhaps the first superhero I encountered as a child was Harriet Tubman, the courageous conductor on the underground railroad who, with little other than her wits and will, escaped bondage and went on to usher nearly 200 enslaved people [...]

  • Patton Oswalt: 'Jojo Rabbit' Blends 'Hilarity

    Patton Oswalt: 'Jojo Rabbit' Is a 'Deft Combination of Hilarity and Terror'

    For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Patton Oswalt pens a tribute to “Jojo Rabbit” (written by Taika Waititi [screenplay] and Christine Leunens [based on the novel by]). Sixty years from now people will look back at these grimy, poisonous years. They’ll say, “How weren’t people out in the streets every day demanding the impeachment and jailing [...]

  • Ari Aster: 'The Irishman' Is 'an

    Ari Aster on Why 'The Irishman' Is 'an Elegy, and a Radically Pitiful One'

    For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Ari Aster pens a tribute to “The Irishman” (written by Steve Zaillian [screenplay] and Charles Brandt [book]). Steve Zaillian’s remarkably expansive screenplay covers a dizzying amount of territory, providing a wealth of context while never once feeling expository. The information stacks quickly, and continues to mount until we’ve forgotten where [...]

  • Jenny Zhang on the Brutal Honesty

    Jenny Zhang on the Brutal Honesty of 'The Farewell'

    For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Jenny Zhang pens a tribute to “The Farewell” (written by Lulu Wang). Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” opens with, “Based on an actual lie.” Billi, a broke artist in Brooklyn, played with precision and subtlety by Awkwafina, is the only one in her family who wants to tell her beloved nai [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad