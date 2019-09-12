×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lupita Nyong’o Battles Zombies in Gory ‘Little Monsters’ Trailer

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lupita Nyong’o is a zombie-attacking schoolteacher in the newest trailer for Hulu’s upcoming “Little Monsters.”

The slasher-comedy follows washed-up musician Dave (Alexander England), who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s elementary school field trip after developing a crush on his fearless kindergarten teacher Miss Caroline (Nyong’o). However, when Dave attempts to win over Caroline from another enthralled man (Josh Gad), a sudden zombie outbreak disrupts his plans. All of a sudden, the trio are forced to fight flesh-eating zombies while dealing with a messy love triangle.

The trailer warns that it contains flesh-eating zombies, assault with a deadly guitar, strong language, firearms, disembowelment, death metal, gore, mini-golf, and more.

Despite the violence, however, the teaser makes it clear that there will be laughs in store for the audience, too.

“This might be a little much…for everyone,” Nyong’o says when a zombie enters a school-bus, threatening to kill her and her kids.

Nyong’o also tells Gad’s character to “stop f—king swearing,” in front of the kids as murderous zombies lurk outside the classroom.

The Hulu original movie is only one of a handful that the streamer has produced, including a string of documentaries like last year’s Fyre Festival documentary “Fyre Fraud.”

Little Monsters” will enjoy a limited theatrical release on Oct. 8 before becoming available on Hulu on Oct. 11.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Little Monsters - Dave (Alexander England),

    Lupita Nyong'o Battles Zombies in Gory 'Little Monsters' Trailer

    Lupita Nyong’o is a zombie-attacking schoolteacher in the newest trailer for Hulu’s upcoming “Little Monsters.” The slasher-comedy follows washed-up musician Dave (Alexander England), who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s elementary school field trip after developing a crush on his fearless kindergarten teacher Miss Caroline (Nyong’o). However, when Dave attempts to win over Caroline from another [...]

  • Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez star

    10 Biggest Winners and Losers at the Toronto Film Festival

    The Toronto Film Festival used to be an all-night event. Agents and producers would unveil their latest masterpieces, and then wait for the bids to come rolling in through sunrise. But the movie business has changed dramatically in the last five years. Many studios, burnt by costly acquisitions, are exercising more restraint at film festivals, [...]

  • Christian Bale, Matt Damon. Christian Bale,

    Matt Damon 'Had So Much Fun' Fighting With Christian Bale in 'Ford v Ferrari'

    Matt Damon didn’t mind getting punched in the face by Christian Bale when their characters come to blows in the upcoming “Ford v Ferrari.” “We had so much fun,” Damon recalled at the Toronto Film Festival during an interview at the Variety Studio presented by AT&T. “The key to that fight scene was trying to [...]

  • Kerry Washington Sterling K Brown

    Kerry Washington-Sterling K. Brown Drama 'Shadow Force' Lands at Lionsgate

    Lionsgate is in final negotiations for the action-drama “Shadow Force” with Kerry Washington and Sterling K. Brown attached to star in and produce. Simpson Street’s Pilar Savone will also produce alongside Indian Meadows Productions’ Danielle Reardon and Stephen “Dr” Love, who is producing through his Made With Love Media company. Leon Chills wrote the script, [...]

  • Amazon Buys 'Sound of Metal'

    Toronto: Amazon Nabs 'Sound of Metal' With Riz Ahmed

    Amazon has acquired “Sound of Metal,” Variety has learned. The drama looks at a heavy metal drummer who is beginning to go deaf, and features a bravura performance from Riz Ahmed. It marks the feature film directing debut of Darius Marder, who also penned the script. Olivia Cooke co-stars. Reviews were strong after the film [...]

  • Netflix Enters Into Overall Deal with

    Netflix Signs Overall Animation Deal with Kuku Studios

    Netflix has entered into an overall deal with Kuku Studios to produce a host of animated films and TV shows for the streaming titan. Under the new pact, Alex Woo, Stanley Moore, Tim Hahn, and Erik Benson will serve as executive producers on exclusive cartooned projects. The creative animation team previously worked on hits including [...]

  • David Linde

    Participant Extends David Linde's Contract as CEO

    Participant has extended David Linde’s contract as chief executive officer with a multi-year deal, four years after the veteran executive joined the company. Participant founder Jeff Skoll, who launched the company as Participant Media in 2004, made the announcement Thursday. “David has done an exceptional job taking Participant to new heights the last four years,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad