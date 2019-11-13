‘Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Movie Finds Its Prince Eric

Jonah Hauer-King will soon be a part of the “Little Mermaid” world.

The newcomer has been tapped to play Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of the animated classic.

At one point, Harry Styles was is in early talks for the role, but ended up passing. Hauer-King has had two screen tests, with the most recent occurring on Nov. 9 in London with director Rob Marshall.

Halle Bailey will portray Ariel, a mermaid princess who dreams of being a human, while Melissa McCarthy will play her evil aunt Ursula. Javier Bardem is King Triton and Daveed Diggs has been tapped to portray Sebastian.

“The Little Mermaid” will be directed by Marshall and written by David Magee. The upcoming movie will incorporate original songs from the 1989 animated classic, as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken with lyrics by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda is also producing the film with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca. Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing the pic for the studio.

Hauer-King is a relative newcomer with past credits including the TV miniseries “Little Women” and “Howard’s End” as well as Sony’s “A Dog’s Way Home.” He also has the Blumhouse coming-of-age pic “Once Upon a Time in Staten Island.”

He is repped by CAA and United Agents.

