Javier Bardem in Talks to Play King Triton in Disney’s ‘Little Mermaid’

Justin Kroll

Javier Bardem is in talks to play King Triton in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

Halle Bailey will portray the Ariel, a mermaid princess who dreams of being a human, while Melissa McCarthy is playing her evil aunt Ursula. Harry Styles is also in early talks to play Prince Eric.

“The Little Mermaid” will be directed by Rob Marshall and written by David Magee. The upcoming film will incorporate original songs from the 1989 animated classic, as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken with lyrics by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda is also producing the film along with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca. Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing for the studio.

When “The Little Mermaid” first hit theaters almost 30 years ago, it became a huge hit and was credited with sparking a Disney renaissance. The story, about a mermaid who falls in love with a human named Eric, introduced audiences to classic tunes like “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World” and “Kiss the Girl.”

Bardem most recently starred in “Everybody Knows” opposite Penelope Cruz and can be seen next in Legendary’s new retelling of “Dune,” which also stars Timothee Chalamet and Josh Brolin. He is repped by WME.

The DISinsider first reported Bardem’s involvement.

