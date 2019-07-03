×

Disney’s Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Casts Halle Bailey as Ariel

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Halle Bailey Little Mermaid
CREDIT: Bailey: Rex/Shutterstock; Mermaid: Snap/Shutterstock

Chloe x Halle member Halle Bailey is ready to become part of Disney’s world.

The R&B singer has been tapped to play Ariel in Disney’s next live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” Although director Rob Marshall has spent the last couple of months meeting with talent, insiders say Bailey has been a clear front runner from the beginning.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” Marshall said in a statement.

Bailey is joining a cast that includes Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina, while Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play Ursula.

“The Little Mermaid” will incorporate original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda is also producing the film along with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.

David Magee wrote the script with Jane Goldman writing a previous draft. Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing for the studio.

The original 1989 animated hit followed the mermaid princess Ariel as she sought to fall in love with a human prince on land. Menken wrote the film’s original music, including the songs “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World” and “Kiss the Girl.”

The role marks Bailey’s feature film debut, following the formation of her music group Chloe x Halle with her sister Chloe in 2015. The pair first rose to fame by posting YouTube covers of Beyoncé before they were eventually discovered by the R&B superstar and her record label. Since their discovery, the duo has signed a record deal with Parkwood Entertainment and has opened for Beyoncé on her “Lemonade” tour.

TRENDING ON VARIETY:

Popular on Variety

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

More Film

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    John Carpenter Look Back At A Legacy Of Scares, And What Really Haunts Him The Most

    John Carpenter’s career in Hollywood was nearly over before it started. In this exclusive one-on-on interview with the horror/sci-fi director, he talks about finding respect later in his career. So much so that the filmmaker was asked to lead a Masterclass at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where he also received the Golden Coach Award, [...]

  • Halle Bailey Little Mermaid

    Disney's Live-Action 'Little Mermaid' Casts Halle Bailey as Ariel

    Chloe x Halle member Halle Bailey is ready to become part of Disney’s world. The R&B singer has been tapped to play Ariel in Disney’s next live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” Although director Rob Marshall has spent the last couple of months meeting with talent, insiders say Bailey has been a clear front runner [...]

  • 'Pigeon’s Milk,' 'The Silhouettes' Win Karlovy

    Karlovy Vary: 'Pigeon’s Milk,' 'The Silhouettes' Win Works-in-Progress Prizes

    Moldovan director Eugen Marian’s debut feature film project “Pigeon’s Milk,” and Iranian filmmaker Afsaneh Salari’s documentary project “The Silhouettes” picked up Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival’s Works in Progress prizes Tuesday. In “Pigeon’s Milk,” a teenager in a remote Moldovan village plans to run away with a friend, but as he plots his revenge against [...]

  • Disney Deletes 'Toy Story 2' Casting

    Disney Cuts 'Toy Story 2' Casting Couch Joke From Blooper Reel

    Disney has discreetly cut a “Toy Story 2” post-credits scene featuring a casting couch reference from new home entertainment releases of the sequel film. In one of the gags from the film’s mock blooper-reel, the prospector character Stinky Pete offers two Barbie dolls a role in a film for the implicit return of sexual favors [...]

  • K-pop group BTS pose for photos

    BTS Drop Trailer for 'Bring the Soul: The Movie' (Watch)

    To the excitement of many, many BTS fans, the trailer for the boyband’s upcoming concert film “Bring the Soul: The Movie” is officially here. Making its worldwide premiere Aug. 7, the film follows the wildly popular South Korean group during the European leg of their “Love Yourself” tour. The trailer teases scenes typical to most [...]

  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

    France's Film Board Confirms Changes to Oscar Eligibility Rules

    France’s National Film Board (CNC), the organization tasked with establishing rules for the selection of French films submitted for Oscar consideration, has confirmed the shake-up of guidelines going forward. Under the new rules, films will be allowed to have limited, qualifying runs ahead of their official theatrical premiere if they get a temporary visa from [...]

  • 'Hunger Games,' 'Mad Men' Lionsgate Entertainment

    'Hunger Games,' 'John Wick' Entertainment Center in Times Square Scrapped

    Plans have been scrapped for a Lionsgate branded indoor entertainment center for New York City’s Times Square with attractions built around “The Hunger Games,” “John Wick” and “Mad Men.” Dubbed Lionsgate Entertainment City, Lionsgate and Parques Reunidos unveiled the plan in 2017 as the first of several branded indoor entertainment centers that the two companies were [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad