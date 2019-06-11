×
'Little' Filmmaker Tina Gordon to Direct 'Praise This' For Universal, Will Packer Productions

Justin Kroll

“Little” director Tina Gordon is reuniting with Universal Pictures and Will Packer Productions for “Praise This,” a musical drama centered around the world of youth choirs.

Gordon will write and direct the movie, based on an original idea by Tim Story’s the Story Company. An earlier draft of the script was penned by Camilla Blackett, Jana Savage, Brandon Broussard and Hudson Obayuwana.

Plot details are scarce on the film, which will be produced by Packer and James Lopez under Packer’s eponymous production company, Will Packer Productions, along with Tim Story and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett for the Story Company. Senior VP of production Erik Baiers will oversee the project for Universal.

“It is a pleasure to be teaming up with Tina once again,” Lopez said. “She is a great leader and will bring tremendous energy to this project. Tim, Sharla, Will and I look forward to the collaboration.”

“Praise This” will be released on Sept. 25, 2020.

Aside from “Little,” the Universal and Will Packer Productions’ comedy starring Issa Rae, Regina Hall and Marsai Martin, Gordon wrote Paramount Players’ “What Men Want.” On the TV side, she served as a consulting producer for NBC’s Good Girls. She also penned the scripts to “Drumline” and “ATL.”

She is repped by ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

