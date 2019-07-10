Lionsgate’s Globalgate Consortium Adds France’s TF1 Studio

Lionsgate’s local-language film consortium, Globalgate Entertainment, has added TF1 Studio, the movie label of France’s TF1 Group, to its global collective of 13 production and distribution partners.

Other Globalgate partners include Televisa, Nordisk, Tobis, Rai, Kadokawa, Lotte, TME, Paris Filmes, CineColombia/Dynamo, Viva and Belga. Lionsgate launched Globalgate three years ago to produce and distribute local-language films in markets around the world to capitalize on the fact that the market share of local-language films is expanding. Globalgate is co-founded and headed by Paul Presburger, William Pfeiffer and Clifford Werber.

TF1’s new high-profile projects include “The Lion,” “Way Down,” “Of Loves and Lies,” “Roxane,” “Who’s That Granny or The Morning After.” Digital brands include MYTF1VOD as well as the TFou Max youth-oriented SVOD service. TF1 Studio has recently released the animated feature “The Queen’s Corgi” and inked a distribution deal with Universal Pictures Video.

“We’re delighted to take our relationship with Globalgate partners Clifford Werber, William Pfeiffer and Paul Presburger and Globalgate executive Meg Thomson to the next level,” said TF1 Studio Deputy CEO Nathalie Toulza Madar. “Globalgate has successfully harnessed the fast-growing local content market and their growing roster of blue-chip production and distribution partners is both very compatible with TF1 Studio and will advance our footing in France and globally.”

Globalgate’s pipeline of more than 40 films and series includes remakes of Pantelion/Televisa’s “Instructions Not Included” in India and Korea and “Ya Veremos” in Italy; Gaumont’s “Rolling to You” in China and India; Lotte’s “Terror Live” in Japan and India, “Midnight Runners” in China and “Man on High Heels” in the U.S.; and “No Kids” in Germany, Korea and Mexico. There are also local adaptations of original Hollywood screenplays in Mexico and France.

“We look forward to working with Nathalie Toulza Madar, Sabine Chemaly and the entire TF1 Studio team to broaden our pipeline in France and create exciting new opportunities for TF1 Studio’s properties around the world,” said the Globalgate team. “The growth of our TF1 Studio relationship is a natural evolution of our expanding focus on television and digital content, as well as the theatrical films we’re already working on together including remakes of Nordisk’s hit franchise ‘Reunion’ and Televisa’s ‘Ya Veremos.’”

Globalgate previously was in partnership with French studio Gaumont. “We remain grateful for our relationship with Gaumont, with whom we continue to collaborate on existing projects and complementary opportunities,” Globalgate said.