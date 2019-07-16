×

Lionsgate Promotes Erin Westerman to President of Motion Picture Production

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Erin Westerman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lionsgate

Lionsgate has promoted veteran executive Erin Westerman to the post of president of production of its Motion Picture Group.

Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake and motion picture group president Nathan Kahane made the announcement Tuesday. The post has been vacant since earlier this year, when it was held as a co-presidency by Peter Kang and Geoff Shaevitz.

Westerman has served as executive vice president of production since 2017, overseeing the creative production team. She has helped develop Rian Johnson’s upcoming “Knives Out,” starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, and Jamie Lee Curtis, and the untitled untitled Fox News-Roger Ailes sexual harassment film starring Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman. Westerman was also involved in bring the Point Grey partnership (Seth Rogen/Evan Goldberg/James Weaver) and Megamix (Jonathan Levine) producing deals to the studio.

“Since joining Lionsgate, Erin has consistently demonstrated her outstanding taste for material as well as her keen eye for talent,” Kahane said. “Time and again, she has shown her leadership experience and steady hand while skillfully managing the process of assembling, producing and releasing a slate of studio films. I could not ask for a more trusted creative partner to lead our film group as president of production. This well-deserved promotion recognizes her important work for our company as well as  the respect she has earned within our industry.”

Prior to joining Lionsgate, Westerman was head of creative development at Good Universe, where she worked on “The Disaster Artist,” “Neighbors 2,” and “Always Be My Maybe.” She also spent five years as a production executive at Walt Disney Studios where she oversaw production on “Cinderella” and “Into The Woods.”

 

