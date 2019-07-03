×

‘Hunger Games,’ ‘John Wick’ Entertainment Center in Times Square Scrapped

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Plans have been scrapped for a Lionsgate branded indoor entertainment center for New York City’s Times Square with attractions built around “The Hunger Games,” “John Wick” and “Mad Men.”

Dubbed Lionsgate Entertainment City, Lionsgate and Parques Reunidos unveiled the plan in 2017 as the first of several branded indoor entertainment centers that the two companies were planning for high traffic urban areas in major U.S. and European cities. The New York Post first reported that the project had been abandoned with Madrid-based Parques Reunidos leaving the partership. Lionsgate had no comment.

The Times Square location would have included a “Mad Men” themed dining-lounge experience, inspired by the show’s 1960’s décor. Other scrapped attractions include: a “Hunger Games” flying simulator attraction; the Dauntless Challenge Course, a Divergent themed obstacle course; the “John Wick: Chapter Two” shooting ride; a virtual reality motorcycle experience; a Lionsgate Café, the Hunger Games-inspired Peeta’s Bakery and The Capitol Confectionery, along with the first-ever Lionsgate Studio Store.

Lionsgate continues to operate a global network of location based entertainment centers and live stage attractions to take advantage of its key franchises, including the Lionsgate Zone of the Motiongate theme park in Dubai, the Saw Escape Room in Las Vegas and the Hunger Gamez exhibition touring the world. It’s opening the Lionsgate Entertainment World vertical theme park in China on July 31 and the Lionsgate Movie World outdoor theme park on Jeju Island in South Korea next year. It’s also in the process of adapting “Wonder” and “Nashville” for the Broadway stage.

Popular on Variety

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

More Film

  • 'Hunger Games,' 'Mad Men' Lionsgate Entertainment

    'Hunger Games,' 'John Wick' Entertainment Center in Times Square Scrapped

    Plans have been scrapped for a Lionsgate branded indoor entertainment center for New York City’s Times Square with attractions built around “The Hunger Games,” “John Wick” and “Mad Men.” Dubbed Lionsgate Entertainment City, Lionsgate and Parques Reunidos unveiled the plan in 2017 as the first of several branded indoor entertainment centers that the two companies were [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Film, TV Gains Drive Writer Earnings to $1.56 Billion in 2018

    Members of the Writers Guild of America West saw their earnings grow 4.2% to $1.56 billion last year thanks to gains in feature films and television. The guild’s newly released annual report notes that the number of writers working in feature films went up last year compared to 2017, while the level of employment for [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Box Office: Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Tracking $30 Million Debut

    Quentin Tarantino’s journey back to the height of hippie Hollywood is gearing up for its big-screen debut. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” a drama that pays tribute to the golden age of Tinseltown, is eyeing an opening weekend between $28 million to $30 million when it hits theaters July 26, according to early tracking. [...]

  • Ari Aster's Midsommar Movie: Jack Reynor

    Why Jack Reynor Gets Fully Naked in Ari Aster's 'Midsommar'

    “Midsommar” isn’t your typical summer thriller. “It’s a horror movie, among other things” says Jack Reynor, who stars in “Hereditary” director Ari Aster’s sophomore feature. “Midsommar” follows a group of friends who travel from New York City to the Swedish countryside for a once-in-every-90-years celebration that involves drugs, sex and ritual killings. Reynor plays Christian, [...]

  • Box Office: Spider-Man: Far From Home

    Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Launches With Record $39 Million Tuesday

    “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is off to a heroic start, generating $39.2 million from 4,634 North American locations on opening day. That haul sets a new benchmark for Tuesday ticket sales, surpassing the record previously held by another web-slinger, 2012’s Andrew Garfield-led “The Amazing Spider-Man,” with $35 million. The latest superhero adventure, from Sony’s Marvel [...]

  • Jean-Francois Camilleri

    Jean-François Camilleri Becomes President of France's Echo Studio

    Following his departure from The Walt Disney Company, Jean-François Camilleri has joined the French production company Echo Studio as president. The Paris-based independent company was launched two years ago and is dedicated to producing internationally-driven content with political, social and environmental themes in a similar vein as Participant Media. One of France’s most respected industry [...]

  • Netflix Creates U.K. Film and TV

    Netflix Creates U.K. Film and TV Production Hub at Shepperton Studios

    Netflix has created a new production hub in the U.K., with a 14-stage studio space close to London. The first Netflix show to use the new facilities will be Charlize Theron’s upcoming film for the streamer and Skydance, “The Old Guard.” The new hub will be situated at the iconic Shepperton Studios, which is in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad