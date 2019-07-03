‘Hunger Games,’ ‘John Wick’ Entertainment Center in Times Square Scrapped

Plans have been scrapped for a Lionsgate branded indoor entertainment center for New York City’s Times Square with attractions built around “The Hunger Games,” “John Wick” and “Mad Men.”

Dubbed Lionsgate Entertainment City, Lionsgate and Parques Reunidos unveiled the plan in 2017 as the first of several branded indoor entertainment centers that the two companies were planning for high traffic urban areas in major U.S. and European cities. The New York Post first reported that the project had been abandoned with Madrid-based Parques Reunidos leaving the partership. Lionsgate had no comment.

The Times Square location would have included a “Mad Men” themed dining-lounge experience, inspired by the show’s 1960’s décor. Other scrapped attractions include: a “Hunger Games” flying simulator attraction; the Dauntless Challenge Course, a Divergent themed obstacle course; the “John Wick: Chapter Two” shooting ride; a virtual reality motorcycle experience; a Lionsgate Café, the Hunger Games-inspired Peeta’s Bakery and The Capitol Confectionery, along with the first-ever Lionsgate Studio Store.

Lionsgate continues to operate a global network of location based entertainment centers and live stage attractions to take advantage of its key franchises, including the Lionsgate Zone of the Motiongate theme park in Dubai, the Saw Escape Room in Las Vegas and the Hunger Gamez exhibition touring the world. It’s opening the Lionsgate Entertainment World vertical theme park in China on July 31 and the Lionsgate Movie World outdoor theme park on Jeju Island in South Korea next year. It’s also in the process of adapting “Wonder” and “Nashville” for the Broadway stage.