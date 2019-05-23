Lionsgate Posts Loss, Underperforms Wall Street Expectations

Lionsgate has posted a quarterly loss and its revenues and operating income have come in under Wall Street projections, despite growth from its premium cable channel, Starz.

The studio reported a net loss of $24 million, or 11 cents a share, with adjusted operating income of $103 million for its fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31. Revenues totaled $914 million. Starz reported 24.7 million overall domestic subscribers in the quarter, up 1.2 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by strong over-the-top to more than 4 million subscribers.

Starz has been the subject of recent speculation with CBS rumored to have made a $5 billion offer that was spurned. The report did not include the unexpectedly strong box office performance by “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.”

“We’ve completed a very active and productive fiscal 2019 in which we set in place all the elements for strong growth and continued value creation in the year ahead,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “We’ve refilled our film and television content pipelines, refocused on extracting maximum value from our franchise properties and are capitalizing on an extraordinary opportunity to continue Starz’s global expansion and cement its stature as one of the leading international pure play subscription video-on-demand services.”

Lionsgate made the earnings announcement on Thursday at the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of Lionsgate declined slightly in after-hours trading by 4 cents to $15.99. The stock has declined by 50% in the last 16 months.