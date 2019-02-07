Lionsgate Earnings Top Wall Street Estimates, but Revenues Fall Short

Lionsgate earnings and operating income have topped Wall Street projections, thanks to growth from its premium cable channel, Starz.

The studio reported earnings of $22.9 million, or 10 cents a share, and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization of $171.4 million for its third fiscal quarter that ended on Dec. 31. Analysts had been forecasting earnings of 9 cents a share and OIBDA of $162 million.

Revenues were $933.2 million, which fell short of Wall Street’s estimate of $1 billion. Starz ended the quarter with 25.1 million overall domestic subscribers, up 1.1 million subscribers from the prior-year quarter, and achieved strong over-the-top subscriber growth.

“We’re pleased to report a strong quarter with significant free cash flow, and continued revenue and subscriber growth at Starz,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “As we refill our feature film and television pipelines at a robust pace and take our integration of Lionsgate and Starz to the next level, all signs are pointing to strong growth in the year ahead.”

Lionsgate made the earnings announcement on Thursday at the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Media networks segment revenues increased to $366.8 million due to strong OTT subscriber growth. Segment profits increased 9.6% to $134.1 million.

Motion picture segment revenues were $362.6 million and segment profits decreased by 19.9% to $43.5 million, reflecting underperformance of titles such as “Robin Hood,” which grossed only $30.8 million in North America.

TV production segment revenues were $216.5 million and segment profits slid to $21.2 million, compared to $27.8 million in the prior-year quarter, partly due to the timing of deliveries.