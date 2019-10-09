Film News Roundup: ‘Lionel Richie at Glastonbury’ Movie Scheduled for Nov. 19

In today’s film news roundup, Lionel Richie’s Glastonbury concert gets a movie release, cat story “A Gift From Bob” is in the works, and “Bull” and “Cosmos” find homes.
ONE-NIGHT RELEASE
Fathom Events and Meteor 17 have set a one-night global theatrical release of “Lionel Richie at Glastonbury” for Nov. 19.
The screening, a filmed version of the singer’s 2015 performance, will also feature an exclusive introduction and commentary from Richie about his career from his beginnings in Tuskegee, Ala.
“I’m so excited for the opportunity to share the 2015 Glastonbury Festival performance with fans across the globe,” Richie said. “I’m honored to have played on such an iconic stage, and the fans’ energy that day truly made this show a memorable moment in my career.”
Richie’s set included hits like “Dancing on the Ceiling,” All Night Long,” “We Are The World,” “Easy,” and “Three Times A Lady.”
“Lionel Richie’s 2015 Glastonbury performance was a special moment in music history,” said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. “We’re thrilled to strengthen our line-up of top music programming by bringing this performance to local movie theaters across the globe.”
PROJECT LAUNCHED
Charles Martin Smith, director of “A Dog’s Way Home,” has signed for “A Gift From Bob,” the Christmas-themed sequel to 2016’s “A Street Cat Named Bob.”
Based on books that chronicle the true-life journey of James Bowen, a homeless musician who becomes a star when he is adopted by Bob, a stray cat. The sequel’s storyline explores how the cat helped Bowen through one of his toughest times by providing strength, friendship and inspiration — along with teaching him important lessons about the true meaning of Christmas.
Adam Rolston produces again along with Tracy Jarvis and Steve Jarvis. Production is scheduled to start early next month in the UK. Martin Smith is repped by APA.
