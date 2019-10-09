Film News Roundup: ‘Lionel Richie at Glastonbury’ Movie Scheduled for Nov. 19

In today’s film news roundup, Lionel Richie’s Glastonbury concert gets a movie release, cat story “A Gift From Bob” is in the works, and “Bull” and “Cosmos” find homes.

ONE-NIGHT RELEASE

Fathom Events and Meteor 17 have set a one-night global theatrical release of “Lionel Richie at Glastonbury” for Nov. 19.

The screening, a filmed version of the singer’s 2015 performance, will also feature an exclusive introduction and commentary from Richie about his career from his beginnings in Tuskegee, Ala.

“I’m so excited for the opportunity to share the 2015 Glastonbury Festival performance with fans across the globe,” Richie said. “I’m honored to have played on such an iconic stage, and the fans’ energy that day truly made this show a memorable moment in my career.”

Richie’s set included hits like “Dancing on the Ceiling,” All Night Long,” “We Are The World,” “Easy,” and “Three Times A Lady.”

“Lionel Richie’s 2015 Glastonbury performance was a special moment in music history,” said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. “We’re thrilled to strengthen our line-up of top music programming by bringing this performance to local movie theaters across the globe.”

PROJECT LAUNCHED

Charles Martin Smith, director of “A Dog’s Way Home,” has signed for “A Gift From Bob,” the Christmas-themed sequel to 2016’s “A Street Cat Named Bob.”

Based on books that chronicle the true-life journey of James Bowen, a homeless musician who becomes a star when he is adopted by Bob, a stray cat. The sequel’s storyline explores how the cat helped Bowen through one of his toughest times by providing strength, friendship and inspiration — along with teaching him important lessons about the true meaning of Christmas.

Adam Rolston produces again along with Tracy Jarvis and Steve Jarvis. Production is scheduled to start early next month in the UK. Martin Smith is repped by APA.

ACQUISITIONS

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Annie Silverstein’s drama “Bull,” which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film stars Rob Morgan, Yolonda Ross and Amber Havard, who portrays a 14-year-old on track to follow in her mother’s footsteps to the state penitentiary. To make amends, she is forced to help an ex-bull rider scraping by on the Texas rodeo circuit, where she discovers a passion for bull riding.

The movie was directed by Silverstein from a script she wrote with Johnny McAllister. The film was produced by Monique Walton, Bert Marcus, Heather Rae, Ryan Zacarias, and Audrey Rosenberg; and executive produced by Cassandra Thornton, Johnny McAllister and Jess Jacobs. Bert Marcus Film produced and financed the film with Invisible Pictures.

****

Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to sci-fi adventure “Cosmos,” written and directed by brothers Elliot and Zander Weaver.

“Cosmos” will be available in theaters and on demand on Nov. 8. It explores the first hours of first contact with an extraterrestrial race after three amateur astronomers uncover a faint, coded message in the airways — what they believe is an alien signal.

“’Cosmos’ is one of the most original indie sci-fi’s I’ve seen and when you learn about the shoe-string production behind the incredible visuals, the awe just grows,” said Nick Rovak, manager of acquisitions. “The Weaver brothers embody the best elements of exploratory filmmaking and we are very proud to have their first widely released feature.”