×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Debuts Nostalgic Trailer for ‘The Lion King’

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All

It’s the circle of life — the first full length trailer for Disney’s live action remake of “The Lion King” dropped during Sunday’s Oscars.

The new footage opens with a familiar scene set to the chant from “The Circle of Life” as the sun rises and Rafiki lifts Simba over the kingdom.

The voice cast includes James Earl Jones, returning to his original role as Mufasa from the 1994 animated classic, along with Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar.

The first teaser trailer became Disney’s most watched trailer in a day, racking up a record 224.6 million views in its first 24 hours.

Jon Favreau, the filmmaker behind movies such as “Iron Man,” “Elf,” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is directing “The Lion King.” He recently directed Disney’s live-action remake of “The Jungle Book” in 2016. The fantastical CGI adventure became a massive box office smash, grossing $966 million worldwide.

Disney is rebooting a number of its classics this year. A live-action version of “Dumbo” is slated to release on March 29, while Guy Ritchie’s “Aladdin” is arriving on May 24.

“The Lion King” hits theaters July 19. Watch the trailer above.

Popular on Variety

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

More Film

  • The Lion King Teaser

    Disney Debuts Nostalgic Trailer for 'The Lion King'

    It’s the circle of life — the first full length trailer for Disney’s live action remake of “The Lion King” dropped during Sunday’s Oscars. The new footage opens with a familiar scene set to the chant from “The Circle of Life” as the sun rises and Rafiki lifts Simba over the kingdom. The voice cast [...]

  • Mark Ronson, Lady Gaga, Anthony Rossomando

    Lady Gaga Wins First Oscar

    Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” won best original song at Sunday’s Academy Awards telecast, in a culmination of what may have been the least suspenseful race of this year’s Oscars. Gaga had performed the tune from “A Star Is Born” as a duet with Bradley Cooper a short time earlier. The award for “Shallow” went to Gaga [...]

  • Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper91st Annual

    Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Perform 'A Star Is Born's' 'Shallow' at the Oscars

    Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were the only musical act at the Oscars this year who got to sing their song at full length, at three and a half minutes, instead of condensed down to two. Given how captivating their performance of “Shallow” was, the Academy might have wished it were actually a little longer. [...]

  • Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

    Oscars: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Wins Best Animated Feature

    In a major validation for Sony and Marvel, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” has won the Academy Award for animated feature for Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. While accepting the award, Lord celebrated what the representation in the movie meant for many. “When we hear that somebody’s kid was watching [...]

  • Bette Midler91st Annual Academy Awards, Show,

    Bette Midler Channels Mary Poppins for Oscars Performance

    Bette Midler proved a more than suitable fill-in for Emily Blunt (or Julie Andrews) as she informally inherited the role of Mary Poppins for a performance of the nominated song “The Place Where Lost Things Go” at the Academy Awards Sunday night — although no one would mistake her cleavage-baring dress for a nanny’s uniform. [...]

  • Jennifer Hudson91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals,

    Jennifer Hudson Gives Passionate Performance of 'I'll Fight' at Oscars

    Jennifer Hudson went from zero to sixty in nearly record time in the two-minute slot she was given to sing “I’ll Fight,” the first of the nominees for best original song to be performed at the Oscars. “I’ll Fight” came close to not even being part of the Oscars telecast, given the producers’ initial desire [...]

  • Glenn Close Billy Porter Gemma Chan

    Stars Embrace Androgyny on Oscars Red Carpet

    Pantsuits ruled this year’s Academy Awards, adding a touch of comfort to a carpet filled with metallic shimmers, bright pinks and everything in between. Kicking off the red carpet was “Pose” star Billy Porter, sporting a custom, black-velvet Christian Siriano dress and a matching bolero jacket. The floor-length gown was also one of the evening’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad