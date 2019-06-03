Hear Beyonce as Nala in New ‘Lion King’ Trailer

Just can’t wait to hear the animals speak in the “Lion King” live-action reboot? Then you’re in luck.

Disney’s new “Lion King” trailer spotlights Beyonce’s Nala talking for the first time. “Simba, you have to take your place as king,” she says. “We need you. Come home.”

The trailer also features the voices of Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as the comic relief duo of Timon and Pumbaa, respectively.

Classic scenes from the original animated pic, like the wildebeest stampede and the fight between Scar and Simba against a burning Pride Rock, can all be seen with a CGI update in the latest trailer.

The film also stars Donald Glover, John Oliver, Eric André and James Earl Jones, who don’t speak in this new trailer.

“Lion King,” directed by Jon Favreau, hits theaters on July 19.

Tina Knowles Lawson discussed her daughter Beyonce’s role in the film at the Wearable Art Gala on Saturday night.

“My kids [Beyonce and Solange] and I watched ‘The Lion King’ probably 30 times, so I was a big push for Beyonce to do the voice of Nala,” Knowles Lawson told Variety. “I got to see part of the movie and I cried. I mean, it’s going to be another 50-60 years of [audiences watching].”