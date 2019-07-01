×

‘Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice’ Documentary Bought for North America

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Greenwich Entertainment and 1091 have co-acquired the North American distribution rights to the documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.”

Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman directed the movie with James Keach, Michele Farinola and CNN Films producing. The film was co-financed by PCH Films and CNN Films. CNN Films has acquired broadcast television rights for North America. A September theatrical release is planned.

The film premiered to glowing reviews at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and recently won the Documentary Audience Award at the Provincetown International Film Festival.

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman wrote in his Trebeca review that “‘Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice‘ is a no-frills documentary that tells the enthralling story of one of the most powerful women in the history of pop music, and the movie is a testament to how different empowerment once looked, yet how potent it still was.”

Ronstadt broke out during the 1960s folk rock music scene and became the most successful female musician of the 1970s. She sold out stadiums around the world and was the highest paid female performer in rock and roll. She recorded hit records across rock, opera, jazz and Mexican folk, which channeled her Mexican ancestry.

The film contains archival footage of Ronstadt’s performances along with interviews with friends and collaborators Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Brown and JD Souther. Constructed from interviews over 50 years, Ronstadt narrates the film that documents her career from her early days in Tucson, Ariz. through her premature 2011 retirement due to Parkinson’s disease.

The deal was negotiated by 1091’s Danielle DiGiacomo, Greenwich’s Ed Arentz and Eric Sloss of Cinetic Media on behalf of the filmmakers, and by Stacey Wolf for CNN Worldwide, on behalf of CNN.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Film

  • 'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My

    'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice' Documentary Bought for North America

    Greenwich Entertainment and 1091 have co-acquired the North American distribution rights to the documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.” Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman directed the movie with James Keach, Michele Farinola and CNN Films producing. The film was co-financed by PCH Films and CNN Films. CNN Films has acquired broadcast television rights [...]

  • Jan-Ole Gerster on 'Lara,' Starring Corinna

    Jan-Ole Gerster on 'Lara,' Starring Corinna Harfouch, Tom Schilling

    German filmmaker Jan-Ole Gerster made a major splash with his critically acclaimed and award-heavy 2012 debut feature “Oh Boy” (“A Coffee in Berlin”), starring Tom Schilling (“Never Look Away”). In Gerster’s latest film, “Lara,” Corinna Harfouch portrays a woman, who, on her 60th birthday, plans to attend the premiere of piano concerto performed by her [...]

  • Do the Right Thing

    Locarno Festival to Spotlight Black Cinema From Around The World

    As black filmmakers gain more traction within the Hollywood studio system, the Locarno Film Festival is putting the spotlight on black cinema around the world with a major retrospective titled Black Light set to kick off with Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing” freshly restored by Universal in 4K for the landmark race drama’s 30th [...]

  • Newport Beach Film Fest U.K. Honors

    Newport Beach Film Fest U.K. Honors Bring Surf and Sun to BAFTA Weekend

    Nobody can quite explain why, but there’s long been a significant thread connecting the Newport Beach Film Festival to British film culture. The Southern California festival, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this spring, always features a popular showcase of U.K. films. And now, for the fifth year running, the Southern California fest’s U.K. Honors is [...]

  • Carlos Biern, P. Jayakumarar and Paul

    Toonz Media Group Names Carlos Biern President of Animation Production

    Celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year, India’s Toonz Media Group announced on Monday a change in leadership at its Spanish subsidiary Imira Entertainment, one of Spain’s leading producers and distributors of kids and family content. The doble move sees seasoned animation producer Carlos Biern joins Toonz as its new president of animation productions & co-productions [...]

  • Jumanji Sequel Drops First Trailer

    'Jumanji: The Next Level' Drops First Trailer

    Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black are heading back to the jungle. Sony debuted the first look at “Jumanji: The Next Level,” a sequel to the 2017 surprise hit “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” In the upcoming adventure the gang returns to Jumanji only to find the video game world looks a [...]

  • 'On Cinema' Creators' Comedy 'Mister America'

    Magnolia Nabs 'Mister America,' Political Comedy From 'On Cinema' Creators (EXCLUSIVE)

    Magnolia Pictures has nabbed North American rights to “Mister America,” a feature-length comedy that’s being billed as an extension of the world of “On Cinema,” the cult Adult Swim show. The film stars “On Cinema” hosts Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington and follows Heidecker’s attempt to enter the world of politics. Eric Notarnicola, who previously [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad