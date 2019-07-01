‘Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice’ Documentary Bought for North America

Greenwich Entertainment and 1091 have co-acquired the North American distribution rights to the documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.”

Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman directed the movie with James Keach, Michele Farinola and CNN Films producing. The film was co-financed by PCH Films and CNN Films. CNN Films has acquired broadcast television rights for North America. A September theatrical release is planned.

The film premiered to glowing reviews at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and recently won the Documentary Audience Award at the Provincetown International Film Festival.

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman wrote in his Trebeca review that “‘Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice‘ is a no-frills documentary that tells the enthralling story of one of the most powerful women in the history of pop music, and the movie is a testament to how different empowerment once looked, yet how potent it still was.”

Ronstadt broke out during the 1960s folk rock music scene and became the most successful female musician of the 1970s. She sold out stadiums around the world and was the highest paid female performer in rock and roll. She recorded hit records across rock, opera, jazz and Mexican folk, which channeled her Mexican ancestry.

The film contains archival footage of Ronstadt’s performances along with interviews with friends and collaborators Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Brown and JD Souther. Constructed from interviews over 50 years, Ronstadt narrates the film that documents her career from her early days in Tucson, Ariz. through her premature 2011 retirement due to Parkinson’s disease.

The deal was negotiated by 1091’s Danielle DiGiacomo, Greenwich’s Ed Arentz and Eric Sloss of Cinetic Media on behalf of the filmmakers, and by Stacey Wolf for CNN Worldwide, on behalf of CNN.