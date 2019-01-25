×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lin-Manuel Miranda Responds to Oscars Best-Song Performance Shocker

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has called the news of a mostly performance-less Oscars ceremony “disappointing.”

Variety exclusively learned that only two of this year’s five-Oscar nominated songs may be performed live at the Academy Awards show on Feb. 24. Sources said Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” from “Black Panther” and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” were chosen for performances on the telecast.

“The 1st time I stayed up to watch the Oscars, it was because I LOVED The Little Mermaid & they were going to sing songs from the movie I loved on The Oscars,” the “Mary Poppins Returns” star tweeted. “If true, and Poppins’ song won’t be performed, truly disappointing. Hostless AND music-less? To quote Kendrick: Damn.”

The three other nominated tracks are “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Miranda’s own “Mary Poppins Returns,” “I’ll Fight” from “RBG,” and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

The Academy declined specific comment except to say no decision on song performances has been made yet, although a source said the decision to reduce the performances is to follow this year’s mandate of limiting the show to three hours.

The ceremony is also currently set to go host-less, after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down following controversy over his past homophobic tweets.

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Film

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda

    Lin-Manuel Miranda Responds to Oscars Best-Song Performance Shocker

    “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has called the news of a mostly performance-less Oscars ceremony “disappointing.” Variety exclusively learned that only two of this year’s five-Oscar nominated songs may be performed live at the Academy Awards show on Feb. 24. Sources said Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” from “Black Panther” and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from [...]

  • Sundance Reports Gains for Female Directors

    Sundance Reports Gains for Women Directors in Submitted Movies

    The Sundance Film Festival has seen an increase in women directors in submissions and acceptances to the 2019 line-up, according to reports unveiled Friday. The Sundance Institute reported that 31% of feature-length submissions this year had at least one woman director, as did 35% of episodic and shorts content. Of feature films and episodic content [...]

  • 47 meters down bts

    Entertainment Studios Surfs Choppy Theatrical Waters

    Some big things have come from sharks — Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, Steven Spielberg’s career and “Sharknado,” to name a few. Showbiz mogul Byron Allen used one to launch his theatrical distribution company, Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures. “I studied all of the release patterns, genres and movies, and noticed that a shark movie opening in [...]

  • Gray's Gold: Signs of Awards Season

    Hollywood Confession: How Oscar Has Fried My Brain

    I recently received an invitation to a Jan. 5 wedding, and my first thought was “Are they insane? Why are they getting married on Golden Globes weekend?” Then I realized that not everyone in the world centers their lives around awards season. I slowly came to a more shocking realization: Maybe I’ve gotten a little [...]

  • jobeth williams First Time in Variety

    JoBeth Williams on Early Stage Roles, Brutal 'Poltergeist' Shoot

    JoBeth Williams’ acting career includes such films as “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Poltergeist” and “The Big Chill,” but she says her true passion remains theater. The actress credits her Brown University acting coach Jim Barnhill with helping her develop her craft. After graduating, Williams became a member of the Trinity Repertory Theater Company in Providence, R.I., [...]

  • Berlin: M-appeal Picks Up 'The Humorist,'

    Berlin: M-appeal Picks Up 'The Humorist,' Directed by 'Leto' Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based sales agent M-appeal has picked up the rights to black comedy “The Humorist,” directed by Michael Idov, one of the scriptwriters of “Leto,” a competition title at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. “The Humorist,” which makes its market premiere at Berlin’s European Film Market on Feb. 8, stars Aleksey Agranovich, Alisa Khazanova and Yuri [...]

  • Blake Lively

    Blake Lively's Action-Thriller 'Rhythm Section' Moves to Thanksgiving (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a strategic decision, Paramount Pictures has moved the release date of “The Rhythm Section,” the studio’s action-franchise hopeful starring Blake Lively, from February to Nov. 22. Insiders familiar with the studio’s thinking said the new date is attractive for several reasons, including the holiday box office boon. The gritty spy tale, adapted from Mark Burnell’s novels surrounding [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad