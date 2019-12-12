×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon M. Chu Tease ‘In the Heights’ Movie

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Warner Bros. Pictures trailer launch event for IN THE HEIGHTS, 809 Restaurant & Lounge, WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, NY, USA- 11 Dec 2019
CREDIT: Photo by Cristobal Vivar

Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Jon M. Chu and star Anthony Ramos took the train to the top of the world to offer a sneak peek of “In the Heights,” Warner Bros.’ big-screen adaptation of Miranda’s (other) hit musical.

“I’m thrilled we’re here, and I’m thrilled we’re uptown,” Miranda rhapsodized to a packed crowd at a cozy restaurant space in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City. “I started writing this show when I was 19 years old, six blocks away, where my parents live.”

Before Miranda hypnotized the world with “Hamilton,” he created the Tony-nominated “In the Heights,” a slice-of-life musical that centers on a bodega owner named Usnavi. The movie doesn’t debut in theaters until next summer, but Wednesday night’s event treated attendees to a first look at the cinematic spectacle.

Before the trailer rolled, cast members including Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits and Daphne Rubin-Vega waxed poetic about their experience filming flashy dance numbers over the summer in Manhattan. As the actors took the stage one-by-one, Miranda greeted each with boisterous fanfare that would rival even the most enthusiastic sportscaster. “This is the dream team. The dream, dream, dream team,” effused Miranda, who mostly relinquished the mic to his co-stars during the nearly 50-minute panel.

The Washington Heights restaurant itself was transformed into something out of a movie scene, complete with a makeshift bodega and piragua stand, both nods to the musical’s setting. While watching exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, guests munched on empanadas, croquettes and ceviche and drank cold champagne straight from the bottle.

Popular on Variety

Though “In the Heights” made its Broadway debut over a decade ago, its ubiquitous themes about legacy, family and love remain timeless.

“When I saw the show years and years ago, it reminded me of my family,” Chu said. “I grew up in an immigrant family. The community and the fight to survive and the right to dream was everything to me. That’s the American story. I said, ‘I know how to make this movie and how to express it.'”

He joked of Miranda, “I know everyone’s very jealous I got to work with our Shakespeare of his time. I’ll make a vlog all about it.”

Ramos, best known for “Hamilton” and “A Star Is Born,” stars as Usnavi (named after a ship his parents saw with a sign that read U.S. Navy). Miranda, who originated the main role on Broadway, instead portrays the owner of a small piragua stand whose syrupy, icy treats rival that of Mister Softee.

Usnavi, who Ramos describes as someone whose “dreams are so big that he’s scared of them,” serves as his first foray as a leading man.

“I felt a huge responsibility, but I also didn’t feel any pressure,” Ramos said. “The fact that Lin trusted me with this role means more to me than you’ll ever know, bro.”

Before the evening ended, Chu harkened back to his experience on 2018’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” the first Hollywood film in 25 years to feature a cast of predominately Asian descent. “In the Heights,” with a largely Hispanic cast, has a similar universality to its story.

“You can’t change the world if they don’t want to change, but never underestimate the power of planting a seed,” Chu said. “I believe that this movie is an amazingly beautiful seed that can change a lot of minds.”

More Film

  • Warner Bros. Pictures trailer launch event

    Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon M. Chu Tease 'In the Heights' Movie

    Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Jon M. Chu and star Anthony Ramos took the train to the top of the world to offer a sneak peek of “In the Heights,” Warner Bros.’ big-screen adaptation of Miranda’s (other) hit musical. “I’m thrilled we’re here, and I’m thrilled we’re uptown,” Miranda rhapsodized to a packed crowd at a cozy [...]

  • One for the Road

    Wong Kar-wai to Produce 'Bad Genius' Director’s 'One For The Road'

    Wong Kar-wai is producing “One For The Road,” a new film that reunites the director and star of 2017 Thai hit “Bad Genius.” Production in New York and Thailand will begin by the end of the year. The film is a buddy drama and a road movie that sees two old friends who have been [...]

  • Jesse Eisenberg

    Film News Roundup: Jesse Eisenberg to Star in Indie Thriller 'Wild Indian' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s film news roundup, Jesse Eisenberg is starring and exec producing “Wild Indian”; Jason Bateman is directing “Shut In”; “Saturday Night Live” veteran Paula Pell is honored; and the Palm Springs Film Festival sets its opening and closing films. CASTING Jesse Eisenberg is starring in and executive producing the independent thriller “Wild Indian,” Variety [...]

  • disney d23

    Top 19 Media Trends of 2019: Disney's Box Office Dominance

    The domestic box office market share over the last 12 years provides a sobering reminder of how important franchises are to studio performance, especially for Disney. Although the 2019 box office looks to be falling short of the previous year’s total, Disney is ending the decade on the highest possible note, becoming the first studio ever [...]

  • Pierce Brosnan Cinderella

    Pierce Brosnan to Play the King in Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella'

    Pierce Brosnan will play the king opposite Camila Cabello in writer-director Kay Cannon’s new telling of “Cinderella” for Sony Pictures. Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and Nicholas Galitzine are also confirmed to star in the film, which will be released in theaters Feb. 5, 2021. Cabello, a multi-platinum selling and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, will be integrally involved [...]

  • John Boyega

    John Boyega: 'Star Wars' Fandom Conflict Is 'The Most Stupid Thing in the World'

    Unlike his “Star Wars” compatriots Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac, John Boyega enjoys a robust presence on social media, with nearly 1.5 million followers on Twitter and over 1.6 million followers on Instagram. He regularly engages with fans, and posts inside looks at his life inside the “Star Wars” media maelstrom. It’s meant that Boyega [...]

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

    'Watchmen' Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says He Would Consider Playing Superman

    Those who are caught up on “Watchmen” know Yahya Abdul-Mateen II knows how to strike the balance between understated and omnipotent. He’s also no stranger to playing superheroes, as Aquaman’s nemesis Black Manta in the DC Universe. But asked whether he would consider taking on another DC Extended Universe role — Superman — Abdul-Mateen told [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad