Film News Roundup: Lily James Eyes British Drama ‘The Dig’ With Carey Mulligan

In today’s film news roundup, Lily James circles a British drama role, “Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story” has started production, Laika makes a veteran hire and “Beanpole” and “Just Noise” get distribution.
CASTINGS
Lily James is in negotiations to join Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes in the British historical drama “Dig,” set up at Netflix.
Based on a true story, James will portray an archaeology student. Mulligan will play a widow who believes her land contains buried riches and then turns her property into an archaeological site. Fiennes will portray a local archaeologist.
Simon Stone is directing with Gabrielle Tana producing. The project was previously set up for BBC Films with Nicole Kidman attached.
James starred in “Baby Driver” and “Yesterday” and has been shooting a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rebecca” alongside Armie Hammer. James is repped by UTA and U.K.’s Tavistock Wood.
PRODUCTION STARTS
EXECUTIVE HIRE
Oregon-based animation studio Laika has hired film industry veteran David Burke as chief marketing officer.
Burke had been general manager for Universal Pictures for the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland since 2006.
“Dave Burke is an extraordinarily talented marketing professional with over two decades of global movie business experience,” says Knight. “As we continue to build our studio and the Laika brand, Dave’s counsel and leadership will be of immeasurable value.”
ACQUISITIONS
Kino Lorber has acquired the U.S. rights to Russian historical drama “Beanpole” for release next year.
Kantemir Balagov directed the film, which stars Viktoria Miroshnichenko and Vasilisa Perelygina in their debut performances as women searching for meaning and hope in the struggle to rebuild their lives amongst the ruins of Leningrad in 1945. The film is an original story written by Balagov and inspired by Nobel Prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich’s book “The Unwomanly Face of War”.
“Beanpole” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in Un Certain Regard, where Balagov was awarded the Best Director Prize. The film made its North American premiere at the Telluride Film Festival over the weekend and will make its Canadian premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival later this week. The news was first reported by Screen.
