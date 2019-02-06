×
Lily Collins Joins Simon Pegg in Thriller ‘Inheritance’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lily Collins PBS Masterpiece photocall, Arrivals, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Lily Collins in joining Simon Pegg in the independent thriller “Inheritance.”

Vaughn Stein, who recently helmed “Terminal” with Pegg and Margot Robbie, is directing. “Inheritance” explores what happens when the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives.

Matthew Kennedy wrote the script, and Richard B. Lewis is producing through his Southpaw Entertainment banner alongside David Wulf. It’s Highland’s second collaboration with Stein after partnering on his debut film “Terminal.”

Highland Film Group will continue international sales at the European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival this week. Highland had launched foreign sales in November at the American Film Market in Santa Monica, Calif., with Kate Mara and Pegg in negotiations at that point. UTA and Highland are co-repping the U.S. rights.

Collins currently stars in BBC’s television adaptation of “Les Misérables” alongside David Oyelowo and Dominic West. She will appear next opposite Zac Efron in Netflix’s Ted Bundy thriller “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” which premiered at Sundance last month.

Pegg most recently reprised his role as Benji Dunn alongside Tom Cruise in Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.”

Collins is represented by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Definition Entertainment and Pegg is represented by UTA and Dawn Sedgwick Management.

