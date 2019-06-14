Lili Reinhart Starring in ‘Chemical Hearts’ for Amazon Studios

“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart has come on board Amazon Studios’ coming-of-age drama-romance “Chemical Hearts.”

Based on the novel “Our Chemical Hearts” by Krystal Sutherland, the film is currently shooting in New Jersey as an Amazon Original produced for Amazon Prime Video.

Richard Tanne is directing from his own script. Producers are Page Fifty-Four’s Alex Saks (The Florida Project, Book Club) and Tanne, and the film is executive produced by Jamin O’Brien (Eighth Grade) and Reinhart, in her first executive producer role.

Reinhart will portray a high school transfer student who meets the editor of the school newspaper on the first day of the school year. The 17-year-old editor, who has never been in love, knows that everything is about to change.

“We are thrilled to work with this talented team to bring to life a beautiful story of first love and heartbreak,” said Julie Rapaport, co-head of movies at Amazon Studios. “Krystal Sutherland’s novel captured the hearts of readers around the world, and we are excited to bring this film to our global Prime Video customers.”

Reinhart will next be seen starring opposite Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in Lorene Scafaria’s feature film “Hustlers.” She recently starred in Melanie Laurent’s “Galveston” opposite Elle Fanning and Ben Foster and Julia Hart’s “Miss Stevens” opposite Lily Rabe and Timothée Chalamet. Reinhart is represented by UTA and Anonymous Content.

Tanne’s first feature film was “Southside With You,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. He was nominated for the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award at the Gotham Awards. Tanne is represented by UTA, Artists First and attorney Debbie Von Arx.