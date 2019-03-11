×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lil Peep Was in Talks For Movie Role Before Fatal Overdose

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lil Peep, the SoundCloud sensation turned genre-blending rap star, was exploring a film career before his death in 2017.

At the SXSW premiere of the Terrence Malick-produced documentary “Everybody’s Everything,” about the rapper’s rise and untimely end, filmmakers told Variety that Peep was being pursued to take on his first movie role.

Sebastian Jones, a co-director on the documentary, said he met Peep in Austin, Texas “three days before he passed. I was at one of his shows, and I was so taken by him … I wanted to cast him in a movie.”

Jones is a collaborator and protege of Malick’s, who himself is a longtime friend of Peep’s family, the Womacks. Jones has worked as an editor and eventually associate producer on Malick projects like “Knight of Cups” starring Christian Bale and “Song to Song” with Ryan Gosling and Cate Blanchett.

Jones said he spoke to Malick about engaging Peep (real name Gustav Ahr) to star in Jones’ first feature.

“We were reaching out to him and he passed away,” said Jones. Following the premiere at Austin’s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Jones did not elaborate on the project except to say it is his next on deck and is set in Florida.

Related

Documentary co-director Ramez Silyan, who also directed music videos featuring the rapper, said Peep had long expressed a desire to work in film.

“Gus wanted to be an actor and he had ‘it.’ He just had this thing  … he wanted to do all sorts of things,” Silyan said.

“Everybody’s Everything” stresses that point with tremendous grief. Told through interviews with his music peers, management, childhood friends and close family, the documentary presents a sensitive and highly creative young man who would never realize his global superstar potential.

While Peep gained his fans and the adoration of top music producers through social media and digital sales, his brand began to to take shape in the year before his death. After successful tours with music collective GBC, Peep moved to London to record solo-leaning music, where he also lured the eyes of the high fashion scene.

Peep starred in a splashy V Magazine editorial shot by famed photographer Mario Testino and styled by former Lady Gaga design director Nicola Formichetti. He was also developing a clothing collection called No Smoking before his death.  With fashion on his heels, Hollywood would not have been far behind.

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

More Film

  • Lil Peep Was in Talks For

    Lil Peep Was in Talks For Movie Role Before Fatal Overdose

    Lil Peep, the SoundCloud sensation turned genre-blending rap star, was exploring a film career before his death in 2017. At the SXSW premiere of the Terrence Malick-produced documentary “Everybody’s Everything,” about the rapper’s rise and untimely end, filmmakers told Variety that Peep was being pursued to take on his first movie role. Sebastian Jones, a [...]

  • The Highwaymen

    SXSW Film Review: ‘The Highwaymen’

    Arriving more than a half-century after Arthur Penn’s violent folk-ballad “Bonnie and Clyde” tapped into the zeitgeist and caught lightning in a bottle by portraying the Depression-era gangster couple in a manner that recast them as anti-establishment rebels, “The Highwaymen” aims to set the record straight with a respectfully celebratory depiction of the two lawmen [...]

  • The Art of Self-Defense

    SXSW Film Review: 'The Art of Self-Defense'

    Casey Davies may be the least macho man you’ve ever met. When Casey Davies answers the phone, he is seldom surprised when the caller asks, “May I speak with Ms. Casey Davies?” Callers often assume that Casey Davies is a woman because Casey Davies is a woman’s name. When Casey Davies goes to work, his [...]

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates, Kevin Costner Praise Theater Experience Amid Netflix Awards Debate (Watch)

    The debate taking place in Hollywood about whether Netflix and other streamers should receive awards consideration for their films has made its way to Austin, Tex. for the South by Southwest festival. At the premiere of “The Highwaymen” on Sunday, stars Kevin Costner and Kathy Bates had some thoughts on the merits of theatrical releases [...]

  • FICG Encuentro 2019 Highlights Family, Taboos

    Family, Taboos, Female Filmmakers Highlight Guadalajara Co-Production Meeting

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico — The 15th Guadalajara Festival co-production Meeting for feature film projects are taking place this week in the Jalisco capital, running March 8-14. The 2019 Meeting sees the biggest presence  in terms of gender diversity in the competition’s history. Among directors and producers participating this year, more than 45% are women. “That wasn’t an [...]

  • 'Who Let The Dogs Out' Doc

    'Who Let The Dogs Out?' Doc Offers Fascinating Look at the Origin of the Baha Men Hit

    “Who Let The Dogs Out,” the turn-of-the-millennium-era Grammy-winning Baha Men hit, has eclipsed kitsch to become a stadium anthem. And thanks to its peculiar origin story — the hook dates back to 1959 and the song’s ownership is a copyright maze — it’s now the subject of a documentary film, which held its world premiere [...]

  • 'Laggies' Director Lynn Shelton Was Approached

    Marvel Approached 'Laggies' Director Lynn Shelton to Direct 'Black Widow'

    Marvel is coming for your indie darlings. Before Taika Waititi, Jon Watts and the Russo brothers were members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster club, they were all indie filmmakers. Thus far Marvel’s decision to collect creatives from smaller pictures has panned out, most recently with Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden’s “Captain Marvel,” which opened [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad