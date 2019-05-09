Lil Peep Documentary ‘Everybody’s Everything’ Bought by Gunpowder & Sky

Gunpowder & Sky has acquired worldwide rights to the Lil Peep music documentary “Everybody’s Everything.”

The film, directed by Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan, premiered at South by Southwest in March. Gunpowder & Sky will release the film later this year, and kick off foreign sales at the Cannes market next week. The film festival opens on May 14.

“Everybody’s Everything” follows life and career of Lil Peep, the genre-bending rapper who was just rising to fame when he died of an accidental drug overdose at 21 years old in 2017. The American rapper, who was born as Gustav Åhr, was influential in bringing emo and pop-punk to hip-hop through his mixtapes. In 2016, the release of “Hellboy” led Peep to go on his first-ever solo tour across the U.S., while clocking in millions of plays on SoundCloud and YouTube.

Variety’s Andrew Barker said in his SXSW review that the film was “haunting.” It is produced by Benjamin Soley of First Access Entertainment. Executive producers are Terrence Malick, Ahr’s mother Liza Womack, and his business partner Sarah Stennett. The film was financed by First Access Entertainment and Womack.

Related Film Review: 'Everybody's Everything' SXSW Comedy Thriller 'Villains' Acquired by Gunpowder & Sky, MoviePass for U.S. Release

“The overnight meteoric rise of genre-bending hip-hop artists, like Lil Peep – on places like SoundCloud – is reminiscent of early rap artists spreading mixtapes in the 80s,” said Van Toffler, CEO of Gunpowder & Sky. “Lil Peep had such a unique twist on the hip-hop artform, and this doc gets behind what drove him to integrate elements of punk and emo into his music. He was one of the most empathetic artists in modern music, which is why we all mourn his loss.”

The deal was negotiated by Janet Brown and Jake Hanly of Gunpowder & Sky with UTA representing the producers.