Liam Neeson to Star in Action-Thriller ‘The Minuteman’

Liam Neeson is returning to familiar turf, starring in the independent action-thriller “The Minuteman” from director Robert Lorenz.

Voltage Pictures is on board to represent the movie at the Cannes Film Festival. CAA and UTA Independent Film Group will co-represent the U.S. rights.

Neeson has starred in the “Taken” trilogy, along with “Widows,” “The Commuter,” “Run All Night” and “Cold Pursuit.” He’ll next be seen in “Men in Black: International.”

Production on “The Minuteman” will begin in September on location in New Mexico and Ohio. Lorenz directs from a script he co-wrote with Chris Charles and Danny Kravitz, about a retired Vietnam veteran who finds himself responsible for the life of a young boy being hunted by the cartel.

“The Minuteman” will be produced by Zero Gravity Management’s Tai Duncan and Mark Williams, alongside Sculptor Media’s Warren Goz and Eric Gold. Raven Capital Management’s James Masciello will executive produce. Voltage CEO Nicolas Chartier and Jonathan Deckter will also executive produce the movie.

Neeson is represented by CAA. Lorenz is repped by UTA and Keith Fleer. Charles and Kravitz are repped by Zero Gravity Management. Raven and Sculptor are repped by Robert Sherman of DLA Piper. Ron Levin from Levin Law Corp reps Voltage.