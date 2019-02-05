×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Liam Neeson on Controversial Revenge Comments: ‘I’m Not Racist’

By

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Screenshot

Liam Neeson is apologizing after recent comments he made about an incident that happened decades ago drew backlash.

Neeson was the subject of controversy when he revealed in an interview earlier this week with the Independent that he wanted to “unleash physical violence” on a black man upon upon learning his close friend was brutally raped over 40 years ago.

The actor went on “Good Morning America” Tuesday to clarify his remarks, telling host Robin Roberts: “I’m not racist.”

“I never felt this before, which was a primal urge to lash out,” he explained to Roberts. “I asked her, ‘Did you know the person? It was a man? His race?’ She said he was a black man. I thought, ‘Ok.’ After that, there were some nights I went out deliberately into black areas in this city, looking to be set upon so that I could unleash physical violence. I did it for maybe four or five times. It really shocked me, this primal urge I had. It shocked me and it hurt me. I did seek help. I went to a priest. I had two very good friends I talked to, and believe it or not — power walking — to get rid of this.”

Robins explained that people were upset because Neeson asked about the color of her attackers skin, rather than attributes like height or weight.

Related

“I asked all those questions too,” he qualified. “But I did ask about race.”

Neeson said he would have had the same reaction if his friend said her rapist were a white man.

“I know I would have had the same effect,” he said. “I was trying to show honor and stand up for my dear friend in this terrible, medieval fashion. I’m a fairly intelligent guy and that’s why it shocked me when I came down to Earth after having these horrible feelings. Luckily, no violence occurred ever.”

Neeson then turned the tables to Roberts, asking her what she thinks the teachable moment should be.

“The one point I want to make out is that this wasn’t discovered by somebody. You admitted this,” she said. “This isn’t a gotcha — so I will give you credit there. But also having to acknowledge the hurt, even though it happened decades ago, the hurt of an innocent black man, knowing he could’ve been killed for something that he did not do because of the color of his skin.”

Roberts commended Neeson for not shying away from the situation and addressing it head-on. “You have to also understand the pain of the a black person hearing what you said,” she said.

Watch the full interview below:

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Film

  • Liam Neeson Addresses Controversial Revenge Remarks

    Liam Neeson on Controversial Revenge Comments: 'I'm Not Racist'

    Liam Neeson is apologizing after recent comments he made about an incident that happened decades ago drew backlash. Neeson was the subject of controversy when he revealed in an interview earlier this week with the Independent that he wanted to “unleash physical violence” on a black man upon upon learning his close friend was brutally raped [...]

  • Mahershala Ali, Viggo Mortensen. Mahershala Ali,

    'Green Book' Takes Top Prize at AARP's Movies For Grownups Awards

    Granted, youth has certainly not lost its cachet in Hollywood, but at AARP’s 18th annual Movies for Grownups Awards, more seasoned actors were the toast of the evening. (Or as host Martin Short referred to the event: “The Olden Globes.”) The intimate ceremony, which was taped last night at the Beverly Wilshire and will air [...]

  • Béla Tarr Catalogue Handled by Paris-based

    Béla Tarr Catalog to be Brought to the Market by Paris' Luxbox

    Fiorella Moretti and Hedi Zardi’s Paris-based Luxbox has acquired international sales rights to the complete film catalogue of high-art Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr. The deal takes in Tarr’s “Satan’s Tango,” acclaimed as a masterpiece, whose 25th anniversary will be marked at this year’s Berlinale Forum by a special screening of a remastered version on Feb. [...]

  • ‘Crazy Alien’ Leads $200 Million Day

    Ning Hao’s ‘Crazy Alien’ Leads $200 Million Day at Chinese Box Office

    “Crazy Alien,” a comedy caper by hit-making director Ning Hao, led the box office in China on the first day of the Chinese New Year holiday period. By 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the film had earned $55 million in mainland Chinese cinemas. The top eight movies earned a combined $200 million (RMB1.35 billion) by 7:30 [...]

  • Sky Lands Andy McNab Thriller ‘SAS:

    Sky Lands Andy McNab Action Thriller ‘SAS: Red Notice,’ Altitude Boards Sales

    Sky has taken the U.K. and Ireland rights to “SAS: Red Notice,” the Magnus Martens’ action thriller based on the novel by former British special forces operative turned bestselling writer Andy McNab. Sky Cinema will release the film in 2020 and it will have a theatrical run and play on the pay-TV platform. Altitude has [...]

  • Berlin: Slingshot Takes Sales on Panorama

    Berlin: Slingshot Takes Sales on Panorama Gender-Themed Doc 'Normal.' Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Italian sales company Slingshot Films has taken world sales on timely Berlin Panorama doc “Normal,” a reflection on how female and male identities play out in everyday interactions, through a collage of immersive scenes filmed all over Italy.  Directed by London and Rome-based director Adele Tulli – who has made a splash on the specialized [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad