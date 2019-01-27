×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Liam Hemsworth Thanks ‘Beautiful Wife’ Miley Cyrus at G’Day USA Awards

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Liam Hemsworth and Miley CyrusG'Day USA Gala, Inside, 3Labs, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2019
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutter

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus may have kept their December wedding out of the public eye as much as possible, but that didn’t stop their not-so-secret newlywed status from being the running joke of the G’Day USA awards gala on Saturday night.

While presenting the “Hunger Games” star with the excellence in film award, Vince Vaughn expressed his gratitude for the “mate-ship” he formed with Hemsworth on the set of their upcoming movie “Arkansas” — though he did have one concern about their relationship.

“We’re obviously not that great of a mate-ship because I wasn’t invited to the wedding,” Vaughn joked. “I don’t know. That may or may not have happened. I don’t know.”

Vaughn continued to prod the couple about the nuptials at every turn in his speech, prompting a middle finger from Cyrus and several eye-rubs from Hemsworth.

“His first leading role was in 2010 — ‘The Last Song’ — which won him a Teen Choice award,” Vaughn continued, before adding, “And that’s also where he met Miley, who he might or might not be married to. I would not know, personally, because I was not invited to this wedding that may or may not have happened.”

Related

Jokes aside, Hemsworth was happy to confirm his wedding to the “Malibu” singer in his acceptance speech, during which he thanked Vaughn, his parents, his brother, Luke Hemsworth, and, of course, Cyrus.

“Thank you to my beautiful wife,” Hemsworth said. “You are a sweet, sweet angel. Yeah, you’re great.”

And if there was any confusion as to whom Hemsworth was speaking, Cyrus soon cleared it by yelling from the crowd, “More about me!” To which Hemsworth replied, “I’ll tell you later.”

Some have been quick to point out that their wedding comes 10 years after they filmed “The Last Song,” based on the bestselling novel by romance author Nicholas Sparks. And Hemsworth told Variety that he hopes to collaborate with Cyrus on another project “someday.”

More of the night’s honorees included outstanding achievement in film and television award recipient, “Game of Thrones” production designer Deborah Riley, as well as lifetime achievement award recipient Helen Reddy. “Halloween” star Jamie Lee Curtis introduced Reddy with an anecdote about the Australian vocalist’s performance of her hit song “I Am Woman” at the inaugural Women’s March in Los Angeles in 2017.

“We all know many, many of our friends, who have been brave and bold and have come forward and told their truth,” Curtis said, referring to the #MeToo movement. “But the woman who told the truth before all of us is who we are honoring here tonight.”

Cover performances of some of Reddy’s greatest hits, more song and dance numbers, and jokes from host Patrick Brammall filled out the rest of the ceremony. More Australian guests included actors Isla Fisher, Paul Hogan, Callan McAuliffe and Cody Fern, as well as pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer. A few non-Australians also showed their support for Australia Day, including John Travolta and “Downton Abbey’s” Allen Leech.

Popular on Variety

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

More Music

  • Liam Hemsworth and Miley CyrusG'Day USA

    Liam Hemsworth Thanks 'Beautiful Wife' Miley Cyrus at G'Day USA Awards

    Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus may have kept their December wedding out of the public eye as much as possible, but that didn’t stop their not-so-secret newlywed status from being the running joke of the G’Day USA awards gala on Saturday night. While presenting the “Hunger Games” star with the excellence in film award, Vince Vaughn [...]

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Brings Out Bradley Cooper for Surprise Duet of 'Shallow' in Las Vegas (Watch)

    The crowd at Las Vegas’ Park Theater was treated to a surprise appearance during Saturday night’s Lady Gaga show: “A Star Is Born” director and costar Bradley Cooper, who joined the singer for a finale performance of the song “Shallow.” The song, which was nominated for an Academy Award earlier this week, is the closing [...]

  • Kanye West

    Kanye West Sues Universal, EMI Over His Record and Publishing Contracts

    In a free-form rant posted online back in October, Kanye West said he’d tried to purchase his publishing catalog from Sony/ATV Music and they declined. “I have the money to buy [back] my publishing,” West says in the video. “And they told me that I couldn’t buy my publishing…. It’s like the control.” While the [...]

  • Michel Legrand Dead: International Tributes Pour

    Tributes to Oscar-Winning Composer Michel Legrand Pour In

    Tributes have begun pouring in for Michel Legrand, the three-time Oscar-winning composer of “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,” “Yentl” and “The Young Girls of Rochefort,” who died at his home early Saturday in Paris at the age of 86. Gilles Jacob, the former president of the Cannes Film Festival, said that Legrand’s “notes were soft as [...]

  • Michel LegrandMICHEL LEGRAND - 1981

    Michel Legrand, Oscar-Winning Composer, Dies at 86

    Michel Legrand, three-time Oscar winner and composer of such classic film songs as “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “I Will Wait for You,” “You Must Believe in Spring” and “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?,” along with the groundbreaking musical score for “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,” has died. He was 86. Legrand [...]

  • Michael Jackson Estate Issues Statement on

    Michael Jackson Estate Addresses Controversial 'Leaving Neverland' Doc

    The Michael Jackson estate has issued a statement on the film “Leaving Neverland,” which premiered at Sundance on Friday morning (Jan. 25). The documentary was screened at Park City, Utah’s Egyptian Theater. The Estate issued its statement about 12 hours after the film debuted, taking issue with what it calls “the kind of tabloid character [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad