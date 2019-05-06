×

Lewis Rothenberg Ousts Steven Poster as Cinematographers Guild President

Dave McNary

International Cinematographers Guild
Lewis Rothenberg has been elected to a three-year term as president of the powerful International Cinematographers Guild, ousting incumbent Steven Poster from a post he had held since 2006.

The ICG, which operates as Local 600 of the Intl. Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, reps about 8,600 camera crew workers and publicists and is Hollywood’s biggest below-the-line local.

Rothenberg, who was a digital imaging technician on “Avengers: Infinity War,” 2016’s “Ghostbusters” and “Girl on the Train,” ran on a platform of increasing organizing and member involvement.

“I feel that we need to be less of a top down organization, and that we need to start internally organizing at the grass roots level,” he said in a campaign statement. “If elected, I will look to not only continue the progress that has been made, but also look at expanding it, with more two-way communication between the membership, elected leaders, and staff. I will look for more involvement, not only from our elected board members, but from any and all members that are willing to participate. Getting member participation in our Union will be my number one priority.”

Rothenberg had previously been the guild’s national vice president for two terms and had served on the national executive board for 13 years.

Christy Fiers was elected 1st national vice president, defeating incumbent Paul Varrieur; Stephen Wong was elected national secretary-treasurer, defeating incumbent Eddie Avila, and Jamie Silverstein was elected assistant national executive director, defeating incumbent Douglas C. Hart.

Poster replaced ousted ICG president Gary Dunham in 2006 and defeated Haskell Wexler in 2007 for the post. He was re-elected in 2010, 2013 and 2016. His credits include “Cats and Dogs 2, the Revenge of Kitty Galore,” “Donnie Darko,” “Stuart Little 2,” “Daddy Day Care,” “Rocky V,” “Life Stinks” and “Big Top Pee-wee.”

