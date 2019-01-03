Letitia Wright, Lakeith Stanfield Nominated for BAFTA’s Rising Star Award

Letitia Wright and Lakeith Stanfield are among the up-and-coming actors who have been nominated for BAFTA’s coveted Rising Star Award.

The list of five nominees was announced Thursday, about a week ahead of next Wednesday’s release of the full slate of actors, directors and others who will vie for a trophy from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Joining Wright and Stanfield in the Rising Star lineup are Jessie Buckley, Barry Keoghan and Cynthia Erivo. The winners will be unveiled Feb. 10 at the BAFTA gala ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Rising Star Award is the only one to be decided by public vote. Last year’s winner was Daniel Kaluuya, the star of social satire-cum-horror film “Get Out,” who beat out fellow Brits Florence Pugh and Josh O’Connor, as well as U.S. stars Timothee Chalamet and Tessa Thompson.

Previous winners include John Boyega, Eva Green, Tom Hardy, James McAvoy, Shia LaBeouf and Will Poulter.