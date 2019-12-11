×
Film News Roundup: Kevin Costner-Diane Lane Thriller ‘Let Him Go’ Set for August

Kevin Costner Diane Lane
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, “Let Him Go” will open against “Bill and Ted Face the Music”; “Paradise Found” is in the works; “The Irishman” leads the way for AACTA International Awards nominations; and principal photography has wrapped on “Quiet in My Town.”

RELEASE DATE

Focus Features has set an Aug. 21 release date for the Kevin Costner-Diane Lane suspense thriller “Let Him Go,” opening against “Bill and Ted Face the Music.”

Costner plays a retired sheriff and Lane will portray his wife. After the loss of their son, the couple leaves their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas. When they arrive, they discover the family has no intention of letting the child go.

The two collaborated on “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” as the parents of Superman. Thomas Bezucha (“The Family Stone”) directed his own screenplay, based on Larry Watson’s novel of the same name.

PROJECT LAUNCH

David Glasser’s 101 Studios has bought film and television rights to “Paradise Found,” the non-fiction book written Bill Plaschke about the small town of Paradise, Calif.

“Paradise Found” will be produced by Mark Ciardi of Select Films and executive produced by Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari. The book details how the small mountain town was ravaged by the devastating Camp Fire of 2018, and how its high school football team under longtime coach, Rick Prinz, helped inspire a community and a nation with its grit and perseverance. Plashke will consult on the film.

AUSTRALIAN NOMINATIONS

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts has announced the nominees for the 9th AACTA International Awards with 15 films receiving nominations.

“The Irishman” topped the list with six nominations, followed by “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with five nominations and “Joker” and “Parasite” receiving four nominations each. The four films will also compete for the International AACTA Award for best film alongside Australian film “The King.”

Nominees for the AACTA International Award for best direction are Sam Mendes for “1917,” Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman,” Todd Phillips for “Joker,” Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite.” The awards will be presented on Jan. 3.

PRODUCTION WRAPS

Principal photography has wrapped in Thomasville, Ga. for the small town drama “Quiet in My Town,” starring Annabeth Gish, Johnathan Schaech and Marc Blucas.

Director Michael Carney (“Same Kind Of Different As Me”) also wrote the script and is producing alongside Ashley Allen under their new banner, Noble Road Media. Glenn Morshower, Cassie Steele, Brian McNamara, JD Evermore, Juani Feliz and newcomers Cece Kelly and Drake Roger round out the ensemble cast.

The film follows the lives of the citizens of a picturesque small town devoted to football, family and God. Gish stars as the worried wife of an overbearing husband and head coach of the football team. She escapes her reality by daydreaming of their pastor. When a new football coach (Blucas) comes to town, the status quo is shattered and the community is changed forever.

