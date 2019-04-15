×
Lesley Manville, Kayli Carter Join Kevin Costner Drama 'Let Him Go'

Dave McNary

Lesley Manville, Kayli Carter, Jeffrey Donovan and Will Brittain are set to join the cast of “Let Him Go,” a suspense thriller starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane.

Focus Features has tapped Thomas Bezucha (“The Family Stone”) is set to direct from his own screenplay, based on Larry Watson’s novel of the same name. Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan of the Mazur Kaplan Company will produce alongside Bezucha. Costner will executive produce with Kimi Armstrong Stein, Jeffrey Lampert and Rod Lake. Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide.

Costner will play a retired sheriff and Lane will portray his wife. After the loss of their son, the couple leaves their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas. When they arrive, they discover the family has no intention of letting the child go.

Manville will play the matriarch of the villainous family, with Donovan and Brittain playing her sons and Carter portraying the daughter-in-law of Costner and Lane’s characters.

Manville received a supporting actress Oscar nomination last year for “Phantom Thread.” Carter was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for supporting actress for her role in “Private Life.”

Manville is represented by Artist Rights Group. Carter is represented by ICM Partners. Donovan is represented by WME Entertainment, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Brittain is represented by the Gersh Agency and Fourward.

